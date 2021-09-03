Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Reunion Special Announced





Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is getting a 25th anniversary reunion special on ABC. The network announced this news and fans all over social media broke into celebration. Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg starred in the made for TV movie back in 1997. The event will be a little somber as Whitney Houston will not be present as her fairy godmother. Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, and Veanne Cox also star in the film. August 23rd will see a special version of 20/20 premiere. Never before seen behind-the-scenes footage and interviews will air as a part of the premiere. The cultural impact of Cinderella is absolutely felt, as evidenced as the love for the movie shown by fans on social media over the pandemic. ABC clearly saw some of that when organizing this celebration of the 1997 production. Check out what Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization had to say.

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, wrote on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

Disney+ has a description of the beloved movie. They placed it on the service a few years ago. "At the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 12, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+. The beloved televised movie musical stars Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as "Fairy Godmother" alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox."

" When Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother. The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer."

You can find the original on Disney+'s Celebrate Black Stories tab alongside fun offerings like Black Panther, Black Is King, Hidden Figures, and Soul.

