Disney Cinderella Fans Excited About Movie Coming to Disney+
Disney’s Cinderella is coming to Disney+ tomorrow and people are excited about it. A large section of social media has been waiting for this exact moment for a while. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella making its way to Disney+ signifies that the company is willing to go way into the catalog to deliver the series and movies fans request. A lot of people wondered what kind of value proposition Disney+ would be when it launched. The platform responded by making a ton of the offerings available on day one and has steadily been adding things since fall of 2019. However, the Brandy vehicle is of special note for Black fans as the movie hadn’t been readily available for purchase in over a decade. Check out their post letting everyone know down below:
We’re counting down to midnight 🕛 Are you?! Tomorrow, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella arrives to #DisneyPlus! #Cinderella1997 pic.twitter.com/B5pyHMB7z0— Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 11, 2021
Disney describes the release: “At the stroke of midnight on Friday, February 12, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+. The beloved televised movie musical stars Brandy in the title role and Whitney Houston as “Fairy Godmother” alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox.”
” When Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from her Fairy Godmother. The 1997 movie was directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I. Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as Executive Producers. Chris Montan was a Producer and Robyn Crawford was an Associate Producer.”
Will you be there from the word go tonight? Let us know down in the comments!
It's going down!
I SHALL BE WATCHING THIS TONIGHT https://t.co/g5uVOAAB7C— rach⁷🌙 (@knjoonlight) February 12, 2021
People have been ready
This was my FAVOURITE movie as a kid, I can’t wait to watch it tomorrow night! https://t.co/kBOqLJM64h— emily regan 🪴 (@emilyreganless) February 12, 2021
Happy Birthday Queen
Finally!!— Jaye.✊🏾😷 (@Jaye723) February 12, 2021
Happy Bornday @4everBrandy 🎁🥳 https://t.co/JQ8h3SuMN5
Hard to argue
THE BEST CINDERELLA ADAPTATION https://t.co/fNnySPII7m— Hòla ⁷ (@MIKROLASMOS) February 11, 2021
So pumped
My favorite. 🥰🥰 https://t.co/x8KJo3cutW— riana (@fivnbalor) February 11, 2021
So amazing
This was a 1st! Always loved this story! #Cinderella on #DisneyPlus https://t.co/bQUmX18dl0— Daphne Danielle Actress (@DaphneDanielle7) February 11, 2021
Best day ever
Tomorrow is just full of everything. 🥺🤍 https://t.co/DKGQT15kjT— Andy🐍 (@AndyYanira) February 11, 2021
Let's freaking go
I'm counting down and I already have my dress picked out for the ball 😁❤ 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤ https://t.co/u5gYu9BKFE pic.twitter.com/JR5cAzc2iv— Ashley McGee (@soapdiva2288) February 11, 2021