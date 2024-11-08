Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Birthday Gift to Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds revealed what his birthday gift to Hugh Jackman was this year. Today is the Wolverine star's 54th trip around the sun, and his buddy decided to debut the trailer for Spirited to celebrate the occasion. On Twitter, Reynolds joked that he would be doing some singing and dancing like his friend, but nowhere near as well. (From the looks of things, the Marvel actor has been working at it quite a bit.) That holiday film will star Will Ferrel and Octavia Spencer alongside Reynolds. Apple TV+ seems to have a bubbling hit on their hands. Fans are really familiar with Ferrell's other Christmastime work. Check out the trailer for yourself right here!

Reynolds managed to catch up with Forbes after that massive announcement hit the airwaves. "I couldn't be more excited," he told the outlet. "I mean, especially to do it this way. Ultimately, I get to work with some of my closest friends in the world and that doesn't happen every day working in this business."

Happy Birthday, Hugh. This year, I’m giving you the gift of being much worse than you at singing and dancing. But at least there’s Will and Octavia! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/dlLgXc0TQE — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 12, 2022

"I'm thrilled and I've been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now," Reynolds added. "It's one of those moments where you're hitting send or a tweet or a post — your hand is shaking when you're messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that… I feel the same way that the fans do, though. I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it's something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that's what we aim to do."

Fans all over the Internet have been buzzing about the announcement since it came down. One of those massive fans, Kevin Smith said that Jackman is the gold standard when it comes to that X-Men universe.

"This is the first Deadpool under Marvel, that's why they thank Kevin Feige in the second trailer," Smith said on his Fatman Beyond podcast. "Talk about the stroke of brilliance in terms of it's Deadpool 3, and we all love Deadpool, and we all f*cking went for Deadpool 2, more or less. You know, there's a good chance we were all gonna go for Deadpool 3, but man, if you wanna f*cking clinch that, you want to make it a sure f*cking thing, you want to 'No Way Home' that sh*t, they just figured it out."

He added, "Why wouldn't you pay ANYTHING to get Hugh f*cking Jackman to come back as Wolverine again? I mean, think about it, is there anybody else you could do that for who would matter that much? He's it. Of all the characters and the actors, he's the gold standard in terms of like, 'Oh my god, this f*cker is back.'"

