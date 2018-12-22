The Internet Is Coming To Ryan Reynolds’ Defense After Hugh Jackman & Jake Gyllenhaal’s Cruel Sweater Prank

They typically say this time of the year is considered to be the season of giving. If you happen to be Hollywood A-listers Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, you might as well pepper in some pranks here and there.

Jackman and Gyllenhaal apparently got together and tricked Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds into coming to a holiday party under the assumption it was a sweater party. Being the good sport Reynolds is, the actor shows up in his “finest” sweater and, believe it or not, it turns out Jackman and Gyllenhaal were yanking his chain.

Instead of being the ugly sweater party his parents claimed, Reynolds walked head-on into a party where he was, presumably, the only one with a sweater. Reynolds was a good sport about the situation, taking to social media to post pictures with two pranksters who were sweaterless.

Before long, Reynolds fans were quick to take to the actor’s defense across social media. Keep scrolling to some of Reynolds’ fans coming to his defense!

Reynolds currently has Once Upon A Deadpool — the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 — out in theaters until Christmas Eve on December 24th.

