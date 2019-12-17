Ryan Reynolds Would Love To Do A 6 Underground Sequel

Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to starring in franchises, or even would-be franchises, having appeared in the Deadpool movies and the surprising The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which has a sequel arriving next year. For his latest movie, Reynolds stars in 6 Underground, the new action film from explosion auteur Michael Bay which is streaming now on Netflix. Given the creative team behind the project, and Netflix’s own interest in having a hallmark franchise, it can be expected that plans for “7 Underground” or “6 Underground Vol. 2” are in the works. Despite an interest in returning, Reynolds won’t say if one is in development at the streamer or not.

Speaking with Cine Pop, Reynolds was asked if there were plans for a sequel, deflecting the question to reveal that the cast would return if Netflix wanted them back, saying: “I think we would all do one because we all love each other. I mean this cast really, genuinely loves each other. So they’d be thrilled to be back.”

Reynolds’ co-star Corey Hawkins chimed in too, saying: “And the movie’s fun man, so why not?”

“Yeah we get to go to fun, crazy, exciting locales,” Reynolds added.

It’s unclear how many people have watched the film since its debut, but given the reported budget of the film then many eyeballs would need to be on it to justify the cost of a sequel. As we said, Reynolds is no stranger to follow-ups but so is director Michael Bay having directed five Transformers movies and the first two Bad Boys films. Even screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese who penned the film have a franchise roots, writing both Deadpool movies and both Zombieland films. Should Netflix decide to move forward on sequels, especially since the first film concludes in a way that leaves room for more, they would have a creative team capable of taking the challenge.

With 6 Underground, Reynolds is joined in the cast by Melanie Laurent, Payman Maadi, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, and Dave Franco. The film tells the story of a group of people who decide to fake their own deaths in order to fight worldwide crime as vigilantes. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the film:

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no.’ 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

6 Underground is streaming now on Netflix.