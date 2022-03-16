Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, More Confirmed as Oscars Presenters

The 94th Oscars are just over a week away, and as Hollywood’s biggest night gets closer more details about the awards are being revealed. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more presenters confirmed for the upcoming event. Announced in this most recent group of presenters are Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Shawn Mendes. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” show producer Will Packer said in a statement when the first wave of presenters was announced. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

The 2022 Oscars is set to be a bit different from previous ceremonies. It was announced earlier this year that the ceremony would have three hosts this year with the hosts rotating each hour. It was later announced that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes would be taking up those hosting duties. This year will also see several of the technical categories not broadcast live during the main awards show, a move that drew criticism from many in the film industry, and the inaugural “Fan-Favorite” awards, which will allow Twitter to vote on the Oscar-eligible blockbuster films of the past that they loved the most.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, VP Digital Marketing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, shared in a statement when those categories were announced. “Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community, and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27th at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. It will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.