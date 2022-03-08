Marvel Stars Simu Liu and Anthony Hopkins Among Latest Oscars Presenters

The 2022 Oscars are just a matter of weeks away, and the event is assembling a pretty surprising roster of celebrities to enter its fold. In addition to Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes serving as a trio of hosts, there are expected to be a number of noteworthy names presenting individual categories — and the latest list of presenters has now been unveiled. On Tuesday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings), Uma Thurman (Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Rami Malek (No Time to Die), John Leguizamo (Encanto), Ruth E. Carter (Black Panther), and Anthony Hopkins (Thor: Ragnarok) will all be taking the stage during the 2022 proceedings.

The group will join previously-announced presenters Kevin Costner, Rosie Perez, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” show producer Will Packer said in a statement when the first wave was announced. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

The Oscars have made headlines multiple times over since the start of this year, from the discourse surrounding the nominees, to the debate of who would host, after the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Holland were suggested as possibilities. There was also the news that several of the technical categories would not be broadcast live during the main broadcast. And of course, there’s also the inaugural “Fan-Favorite” awards, which will allow Twitter to vote on the Oscar-eligible blockbuster of the past year that they loved the most. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Encanto, Dune, and Cinderella have all been named as early frontrunners.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, VP Digital Marketing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, shared in a statement when those categories were announced. “Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community, and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”