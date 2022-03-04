The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Oscars Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Nominees & Guests, But Not Presenters & Performers and it includes some heavy hitters from the cast of various DC Comics movies. Among the confirmed presenters for this year’s ceremony will be Man of Steel star Kevin Costner (previously an Oscar winner for Dances With Wolves), Birds of Prey‘s Rosie Perez (previously an Oscar nominee for Fearless), and The Batman‘s Zoe Kravitz. Other confirmed presenters in this wave include Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn (who won Best Supporting Actress last year for Minari).

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” show producer Will Packer said in a statement. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.” Further announcements are set to be made later about more presenters for this year’s awards.

Comic Book fans don’t have many opportunities at this year’s event to cheer for their favorite movies based on Marvel or DC characters. Both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home are nominated for the Best Visual Effects award but those are the only two to make it to the Oscars. Denis Villeneuve’s .

That in mind the awards that comic book fans are perhaps most looking forward to are the Oscar Fan-Favorite Award and Favorite Movie Cheer Moment. A recent report made it clear that , which is being voted on via Twitter hashtags, and which is limited to films previously submitted for Oscar consideration (meaning that sadly Zack Snyder’s Justice League is ineligible).

The Academy previously announced the finalists for the Favorite Movie Cheer Moment, including these comic book moments: The Avengers Assemble scene from Avengers Endgame, The Flash enters the Speed Force from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the Spider-Men team up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Considering its nomination and the potential to win both of these, Spider-Man: No Way Home may get its name called out a few times later this month.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

