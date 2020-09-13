Save Yourselves Trailer Shows How Poorly Hipsters Would Survive an Alien Attack

Alien invasion movies have been a staple for decades, as characters in an array of situations come to terms with a scientific or otherworldly threat. That being said, Bleecker Street's upcoming sci-fi Save Yourselves! might offer an entirely new take on the subgenre. The film's first trailer was released late last week, showcasing its unconventional premise in a pretty epic way. The film follows Jack (John Reynolds ) and Su (Sunita Mani ), a Brooklyn couple who find themselves stuck in an alien-ravaged apocalypse after spending a week in a cabin upstate on a social media detox.

Reynolds is best known for his role in Search Party and Stranger Things, while Mani has had prominent roles in Mr. Robot and GLOW. Joining the duo in the film are Ben Sinclair, John Early, Jo Firestone, Gary Richardson, Johanna Day, Zenobia Shroff, and Amy Sedaris. The film is written and directed by Alex Huston Fisher and Eleanor Wilson, and debuted at Sundance to critical acclaim earlier this year.

While the film would definitely be eye-catching in any context, the notion of needing to break away from social media - and of feeling like you're missing out on an apocalyptic scenario - definitely hit differently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The idea came to me from spending spurts of time upstate writing, when I often didn’t have good cell service or WiFi," Wilson told Women and Hollywood earlier this year. I’m not as cool and relaxed as I would like to be in this scenario — which should be ideal — and it actually stresses me out quite a bit to be disconnected. Adding a real apocalypse to that trite fear was funny to me! I told the idea to Alex, my co-writer and director, and being a couple ourselves, it was very fun to start coming up with ideas of what “a couple” would do when faced with this. We mostly live thinking that the world is going to end any minute now, so it wasn’t a huge stretch of the imagination!"

Save Yourselves! is set to be released in theaters on October 2nd, and on digital on October 6th.