18 Years Later, This Is Still One of the Scariest Zombie Movies Ever

Found footage films sometimes get a bad rap. Some people see the glut of pictures produced in the wake of the success of Paranormal Activity and assume every film shot in that style must be a needless rehash with nothing to offer. While there are some found footage features made with cynical designs that lack artistic merit, there are far more that serve up an immersive, frightening experience sure to chill you to your core. For instance, the 2007 found footage zombie horror picture Rec is a stellar example of the technique used to remarkable effect. What’s more, the picture bowed roughly two years before Paranormal Activity ultimately secured distribution and a wide theatrical release.

Seeing as the film arguably predates the start of the found footage boom, that makes Rec something of a pioneering effort, not to mention a zombie picture that hits all the right notes.

Rec Is an Utterly Terrifying Zombie Movie Ready for Rediscovery

The film shines thanks, in part, to the way directors Paco Plaza and Jaume Balagueró opt for a slightly less conventional depiction of zombies. The undead featured within are far removed from the slow, lumbering creatures that appear in seminal efforts like Night of the Living Dead. Don’t get us wrong, there wouldn’t be a Rec without Night of the Living Dead. Not to mention, Night of the Living Dead is widely considered a near-perfect film. However, several decades of filmmakers aping director George Romero’s style makes Rec’s decidedly different approach to the material feel fresh and unpredictable. The movie’s zombies are fast, menacing, imposing, and absolutely terrifying.

Plaza and Balagueró deserve credit not only for nailing the onscreen depiction of zombies, but also for delivering some of the most effectively crafted jump scares in recent memory. Rec is an immersive experience that pulls the viewer into the narrative and then takes them on a wild, unforgettable ride complete with plenty of jolts along the way.

The attic jump scare is truly one for the history books. That sequence remains every bit as effective on a repeat visit as it is the very first time. Near the end of the film, we watch the camera pan around an attic crawlspace, circling the perimeter. The lack of activity eventually instills a false sense of security in the viewer, which is abruptly upended when a small child materializes in the shot, seemingly out of nowhere.

The aforementioned sequence has graced many lists chronicling the most effective jump scares in horror, and rightfully so. The directors demonstrate a keen understanding of how to render their audience ill at ease, and this sequence is surely one of the best examples of their ability to do exactly that.

In addition to plenty of well-timed jump scares, constantly terrifying depictions of the undead, and the overall immersive quality of the picture, Rec also benefits from keeping it simple. The narrative is fairly straightforward, following TV news reporter Ángela (Manuela Velasco) as she captures footage for her program While You’re Sleeping.

More specifically, the film follows Angela and her cameraman Pablo (Pablo Rosso), as they shadow members of the local fire department on the overnight shift. When the crew gets called to a disturbance at an apartment building, Pablo and Angela witness one of the residents bite a police officer. Subsequently, they learn that the building they are in has been quarantined and that they are all trapped inside indefinitely.

That simple premise allows the immersive scares to take center stage, and my oh my, they are immersive. The found footage conceit works to remarkable effect here, removing the veil between the characters and the viewer. The combination of the frenetic camerawork and the first-person perspective makes the audience feel more like participants in the proceedings than bystanders. The fact that the film succeeds so effectively at pulling the audience into the proceedings makes it a remarkable success.

On the whole, Rec functions as one of the scariest zombie pictures ever released, and as one of the most frightening found footage films of all time. The picture is filled to the brim with unforgettable jump scares; it features incredibly imposing zombies; and it’s immersive like few other films of its kind.

If you’re keen to experience Rec, you can do exactly that by making your way over to Tubi where the picture is presently streaming.