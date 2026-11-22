Takashi Yamazaki has left an indelible mark on the film landscape with his Godzilla films. Godzilla Minus One is currently lauded as one of the greatest kaiju films of all time. And while its sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero, didn’t quite achieve that same level of praise, it’s still up there as not only an incredible monster movie, but one of the best representations of post-war society—and now Minus Zero is getting an era-appropriate release on December 11th, coming back into theaters in black and white, the same way that Minus One did during its U.S. theatrical run.

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In 2024, Godzilla Minus One became Godzilla Minus Color, a limited-run theatrical release in black and white that frames the film as it would have looked had it premiered in the era that inspired it. Fans absolutely loved it, and so did Yamazaki. Speaking at a press conference, the writer, director, and special effects supervisor said, “I was very happy that the North American audience embraced Godzilla Minus One and gave us positive feedback such as ‘it was incredible!’, ‘it was scary!’, and ‘it made me cry!’ And now I am very pleased to be able to release a black-and-white version for North America as well.”

Godzilla Zero Color Is Set to Roar Into Theaters

The general consensus is, “shut up and take my money.” One fan on X said, “Wow, would you look at that. Another reason for me to watch this movie once again!! Isn’t life great!” Another threw Christopher Nolan and Marvel under the bus, saying, “This and Project Hail Mary are the only movies that deserve to be rereleased. Odyssey, hell naw. Spider-Man is just a cash grab.” And while some publications imply that Minus Zero has been pulled from theaters due to low viewership, it makes more sense that it’s because it’s already slated for a rerelease in a different format.

The black-and-white re-release is also a chance for the film’s critics’ and audience scores to keep climbing. While Minus One sits at 99% with critics and 98% with audiences, Minus Zero only holds 90% and 95%, respectively. Those scores are nothing to turn your nose up, but they’re certainly a few points away from being as iconic as they could be. Critic Manuel São Bento sums it up best with his B+ rating, saying, “This is a sequel that respects its characters, stages monster fights that are a blast to watch, and keeps the heart of the first flick beating, even if a little softer.”

And despite the logline claiming that “there is no third time. Everything ends here,” it seems that might not be the case, and fans might be in for a third entry in the franchise. While Yamazaki has already started on his next movie, his first English-language film, Grandgear, he’s also said that if he came back for a third installment, he’d love to bring an original kaiju to the table. “If it were up to me, I think it would be very interesting to perhaps even create an original kaiju to explore in another film,” he stated.