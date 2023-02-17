Scream VI Cast and Crew Ask Fans To Stop Spoilers

Scream VI's cast and crew are asking fans to help keep all the twists and turns in the latest installment a secret. On social media, they posted a letter encouraging theater-goers to keep the biggest twists in the movie under-wraps. Thrillers like the Scream franchise really only have once chance to really surprise the audience, so going in cold is going to be almost necessary. They worked on the sixth installment for a while and feel like their work should be honored by seeing it on the screen rather than spoiled online. So, a bunch of the fans are making it their mission to look out for their neighbors and not be that person posting all the plot points on social media. Check out the letter in full for yourself down below!

"Dear Scream Friends, As opening day approaches, we'd like to ask you a small favor – please be kind to your fellow fans and keep spoilers to yourselves. The whole cast and crew has worked hard over the last year to keep it secretive, so that everyone can hopefully have the best kind of experience possible – spoiler free," they began. "We love you, we thank you and we hope you all enjoy watching the film as much as the cast and crew enjoyed making it. It's an honor."

What's Coming In The New Scream?

Speaking to NME, Tyler Gillet and Matt bettinelli-Olpin described how different this entry would be from the one that came before it. They're excited to leave more of their mark on the franchise. Gillet explained, "It's relentless and really visceral. There's a lot more of Matt and I in this movie. I think that we had to make Scream 5 in order to feel like we had permission to do this one. It has all of the ingredients, all of the things that we love about the franchise but it has an attitude that's a little bit different. We think people are going to be really excited about it."

Here's how Paramount describes the upcoming Scream VI, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

