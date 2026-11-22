Grand Theft Auto 6 has had an insane start, but after 8 years of full-scale development and 13 years since GTA 5, it’s finally here. Now, with everything from game content leaks to accusations that its Game Awards entry was bought, to a slew of weird reviews (both positive and negative), every detail about the first week of this game’s run has come under scrutiny. But now it looks like some of those reviews might be part of a review-bombing campaign meant to tear the game down for not being a copy-and-paste of its predecessors.

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What GTA 6‘s actual reception by critics and audiences is is something that we might never know. But between its likely impossible 99% on Metacritic and the obvious review bombing from a certain subset of the fandom, the waters get much murkier. So ComicBook decided to do a poll to get to the bottom of things, and while we obviously pulled from a smaller sample size, the answer is clear: this game, while far from perfect, is definitely being review-bombed on the player side, and while it currently sits at 5.6, its rating should actually be closer to an 8 out of 10 (and we did the math to prove it).

Why Would GTA 6 Be Getting Hammered In Its Reviews?

How would you rate GTA 6 so far? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 21, 2026

While a large number of people who voted haven’t actually played yet, the highest data point is from those who would rate the game between 8 and 10 out of 10. And the first few comments on the poll, including gems like “How presumptuous of you to expect that I feel any obligation to waste my money time and space on that overrated overhyped and overpriced dating sim,” pretty much prove the reasons behind the review bombing: GTA 6, while flawed in terms of gameplay by things like poor frame rates and glitches, such as with weapons and vehicles, is also a game that puts a relationship featuring two imperfect people at its center, and there is a focus on that dynamic that wasn’t present in other games—something certain players can’t abide.

If you want the math based on the same standards Metacritic uses to get their overall rating, here you go: 8–10 (midpoint 9): 44 ÷ 56 = 78.6%. 5–7 (midpoint 6): 7 ÷ 56 = 12.5%. 0–4 (midpoint 2): 5 ÷ 56 = 8.9%. Score = (0.786 × 9) + (0.125 × 6) + (0.089 × 2) ≈ 8.0.

We might never actually know what the unbiased rating for a game like GTA 6 would be, especially considering the chaos that surrounded its rollout, the anger toward how Sony handled its release, as well as their removal of physical media and multiplayer potentially costing even more in the future. The game’s narrative takes a strong social stance, as all other GTA games have, but with the relationship central to the storyline, it’s proven to be too big a turnoff for certain gamers who participated solely in previous games’ more edgelord aspects.