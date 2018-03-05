Guillermo del Toro Gets Oscars and Funko Pop Figures for ‘The Shape of Water’

In case you haven’t heard, Guillermo del Toro won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director for The Shape of Water last night. The film also won for Production Design and Original Score. Of course, those achievements pale in comparison to getting your own Funko Pop figures.

Indeed, you can now add Amphibian Man and Elisa to your Funko Pop collection along with a figure of Guillermo del Toro himself in the Pop Directors line. The figures are available to pre-order via the links below with shipment slated for September.

The Shape of Water Funko Pop lineup:

• The Shape of Water Amphibian Man Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure

• The Shape of Water Elisa with Broom Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Guillermo del Toro Pop! Vinyl Figure

In other Funko news, a new wave of figures from Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been unveiled. The new lineup includes the following figures:

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey and Praetorian Guard Pop! Vinyl Figure Movie Moments

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Kylo and Praetorian Guard Pop! Vinyl Figure Movie Moments

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Luke Skywalker Final Battle Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Vulptex Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Sad Porg Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Caretaker Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi C’ai Trenalli Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Paige Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

Finally, Funko has also unveiled their Avengers: Infinity War lineup and it is a MASSIVE wave.

The entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to order right here. There are also loads of exclusives to track down. Look for a 10″ Pop! of Thanos at Target, unmasked Iron Spider at BoxLunch, Vision at Hot Topic, Groot at Toys”R”Us, Iron Man (Unmasked) at FYE, glow-in-the-dark Thor is a Asia exclusive, an alternate version of Thanos at Walmart, and Cull Obsidian at Walgreens.

