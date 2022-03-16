Shrek Has Been a Huge Streaming Hit Since Arriving on Netflix

At the beginning of March, the first two Shrek films made their way to Netflix, pairing one of our most popular animated franchises with the industry’s biggest streaming service. As you can imagine, the results have been electrifying for Netflix. Both Shrek and Shrek 2 have been dominant forces in the streaming landscape over the last couple of weeks, consistently performing as some of the most popular films on the entire service.

The two Shrek films have now appeared in Netflix’s weekly Top 10 viewership ranks for the second consecutive week. From March 7th to March 13th, Shrek was the third-most-watched film on all of Netflix, behind original movies The Adam Project, The Weekend Away, and Against the Ice. Shrek was viewed for more than 10.3 million hours in that span.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shrek 2 was nearly every bit as successful as its predecessor during that same time period. Netflix subscribers watched 9.9 million hours of Shrek 2 last week.

It appears as though the success of Shrek on Netflix is going to continue this week. Tuesday’s edition of the daily Top 10 Movies here in the United States shows Shrek and Shrek 2 as the second and third most popular films on the service, respectively.

You can see a full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.

