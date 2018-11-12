Shun Oguri Cast In ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’

The MonsterVerse continues to grow as the highly anticipated feature, Godzilla vs. Kong, began its production this week.

The film, which promises an epic showdown, continues to add to the star-studded cast, the most recent addition being Shun Oguri. According to Deadline, the Japanese star will be making his Hollywood debut when the film is released in 2020.

Oguri joins Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood, Big Little Lies), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (The Town, Iron Man 3), Eliza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), and Kyle Chandler (Super 8, Friday Night Lights) in what is sure to be a monster battle for the ages.

Oguri has been in the acting game for a long time, getting his start on the television drama, Hachidai Shogun Yoshimune, in 1995 when we was only 13-years-old. He’s worked consistently ever since.

With over 100 credits to his name, Oguri has an extensive Japanese filmography, which includes Lupin the 3rd, Crows Zero and its sequel, Gintama. The actor also directed his first film in 2010, Surely Someday, a dramedy in which he also starred.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be the fourth film in the Legendary MonsterVerse series, following the 2014 Godzilla reboot, Kong: Skull Island (2017), and the upcoming film Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

King of the Monsters is set to be released in 2019 and will star Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring, Bates Motel), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out), and Millie Bobby Brown, who will likely survive the events of the film considering she’s signed on for Godzilla vs. Kong.

The fourth installment of the franchise continues to add promising talent, with Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick also joining the cast this week.

Thanks to a tweet from Reel News Hawaii, we know production has officially begun on Godzilla vs. Kong, so be sure to follow them for continued updates!

Alright ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ fans it’s about to go down-town and all signs seems to point to filming beginning tomorrow!? Production vehicles and crews spotted setting up at the Hawaii State Capitol building. Thanks to the RNH posse for the pics and if you see anything let us know! pic.twitter.com/Lzh72iEEOE — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) November 8, 2018

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.