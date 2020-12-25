Disney and Pixar's Soul Gets a 4K and Blu-ray Home Release Date

✖

Pixar's latest feature film might have debuted on the Disney+ streaming service, but that doesn't mean the movie isn't getting a physical home release. On Tuesday, Disney and Pixar announced that Soul is set to be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. This means that folks can grab a copy of the movie at home, or have the ability to purchase it digitally without a Disney+ subscription.

Soul will be released in all home formats on March 23rd. Films usually arrive on digital before the release date of the physical Blu-ray, but Soul has been streaming on Disney+ since Christmas.

In addition to the release date, Disney revealed all of the special features that will be added to the home release of Soul.

You can check out the full list of special features below!

Deleted Scenes Introduction – Writer Mike Jones and story supervisor Kristen Lester introduce the “Soul” deleted scenes. Mentor Orientation – Joe sneaks into the You Seminar Mentor Program orientation, trying to figure out how on earth he can get back to ... Earth. Clubhouse Forgery – Joe follows 22 into her “secret lair” as she reluctantly agrees to help him find his way back to Earth. Home Lessons – Stuck inside Joe’s body, 22 clumsily attempts to help the downstairs neighbor. Living the Dream – Joe has a heart-to-heart with 22 about her fear of living on Earth, then tries to make his way back home via a dream portal. Press Shot – Joe, stuck in a cat’s body, and 22, stuck in Joe’s body, take the subway to the jazz club for a publicity photography session.

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

Not Your Average Joe – See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar’s first film to feature a Black leading character.

Astral Taffy – Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters in the world of “Soul.”

Pretty Deep for a Cartoon – The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as where does a newborn’s personality come from, what’s the meaning of life, and more!

Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul – Explore the movie’s different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe’s journey.

“Soul,” Improvised – See how the Pixar Systems team and “Soul”’s crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jazz Greats – Giants of the jazz world who consulted on “Soul” share their passion and hard-won wisdom about what music is and does for us all.

