Space Cadet's Emma Roberts and Poppy Liu on the Throwback Comedy

Original movies on Prime Video have found ways to push boundaries into ambitious arenas, though there's also something to be said about reviving beloved formulas, while also finding ways to put new spins on tried-and-true storytelling premises. Case in point, the new film Space Cadet showcases archetypes seen in movies like Private Benjamin and Legally Blonde, while taking underestimated characters to NASA for an out-of-this-world experience. Stars of the movie Emma Roberts and Poppy Liu recently reflected on what drew their interest to the project and how they brought the outing to life. Space Cadet premieres on Prime Video on July 4th.

"I love a fish-out-of-water story. I love, also, seeing someone, especially a young woman, who is underestimated and basically shows that she can save the day, but maybe not in a conventional way," Roberts revealed to ComicBook. "And I just think that that story, it never gets old and I haven't seen it in this setting. And so I was so excited to get to do this with Rex and have it be a Florida party girl who accidentally lies her way into NASA. I want to be in that movie and I want to see that movie."

Prime Video describes the Space Cadet, "Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn't going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her 'doctored' application lands her in NASA's ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie, and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover? Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Sinner), Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars."

The nature of the story sees Rex and Nadine separated for significant portions of the film, requiring Liu to showcase her comedic chops independently of the rest of the story. Liu weighed in on the experience of embracing the film's comedy separate from Roberts.

"I think it was really fun, because of the way that [wirter/director] Liz Garcia directs, where she gives you a lot of creative liberty, you get to just do some wild takes," Liu admitted. "She's giggling behind the camera, too, so even when I don't have a scene partner, she was my scene partner, because I was like, Liz is watching this and she's giggling and she's over there. So I feel like having that connection with her and knowing that she was ever present was really great. But yes, Nadine is alone a lot, just wreaking havoc. Wreaking havoc, because she's so bored at her day job."

