Space Jam: A New Legacy Sneak Peek Reveals Porky Pig's Rap

Space Jam: A New Legacy is hitting theatres and HBO Max in two weeks, and Warner Bros. has already shared a lot of fun content from the movie ranging from stills filled with easter eggs to a list of the movie's soundtrack artists. Turns out, those famous musicians aren't the only folks lending their musical talents to the movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy just released a clip starring the one and only Porky Pig AKA "The Notorious P.I.G." going up against Don Cheadle's villainous character in a rap battle.

"'Space Jam: Rap Battle (from Space Jam: A New Legacy)' features the song from the film performed by Porky Pig, Al-G, and Daffy Duck, along with instrumental and acapella versions," the official YouTube account for Cartoon Network shared. You can check out the clip below:

In addition to Porky Pig, Space Jam: A New Legacy will feature music from the following artists: 24kGoldn (feat. Lil Wayne), Anthony Ramos, Big Freedia, BROCKHAMPTON, Chance the Rapper (feat. John Legend & Symba), Cordae & Duckwrth, Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Joyner Lucas, Leon Bridges, Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin, Lil Tecca & Amine, Lil Uzi Vert, SAINt JHN (feat. SZA), and Sweetie (feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll).

You can check out the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy below: "Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theatres and HBO Max on July 16th.