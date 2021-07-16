Space Jam: A New Legacy Won't Include Pepe Le Pew

✖

Pepe Le Pew won’t be suiting up for Space Jam: A New Legacy according to a new report from Deadline. This all started with some increased attention to the character from a New York Times op-ed. Well, it seems as though the skunk won’t be in the movie anyway. (It seems like that decision had been made long ago, before this recent dust-up even occurred.) Greece Santo from Jane the Virgin was supposed to have a short interaction during the planning stages, but nothing was even animated. Terrence Nance was the first director for the project, but Malcolm Lee thought better of deploying that scene. Things with these large-scale projects get left on the cutting room floor all the time. But, of course, this is drawing some attention after that social media hurricane this week.

LeBron James is still rolling at forward, but some other basketball stars will be crashing the starting lineup for A New Legacy. Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis will be in the film along with Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, and Diana Taurasi.

HBO Max dropped a description of the film:

“In this film, basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny. When James and his young son Dom – who dreams of being a video game developer – are trapped in a digital space by a rogue AI, James must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the AI’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.”

HBO Max viewers can come on and slam with Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16, 2021. The movie will also be released in theaters the same day.

