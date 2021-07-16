Space Jam A New Legacy Star LeBron James Hypes Goon Squad Matchup

✖

LeBron James might be out of the NBA Playoffs, but he’s got a huge matchup with the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The Lakers forward tweeted about the upcoming film after ESPN posted a fun 30-for-30-styled clip about his relationship with Bugs Bunny. Basically, the video wonders if their differing strategies could lead to some problems on the court. (That’s probably pretty unlikely, but it doesn’t hurt to imagine we suppose.) It’s just a few weeks until Space Jam: A New Legacy hits both theaters and HBO Max. Most family fare has done quite well in this return to public spaces. Fans will probably want to see the Looney Tunes throw down on the basketball court, just like they did in the 1990s. Check out what The King had to say about the upcoming flick down below:

A New Legacy director Malcolm Lee had to praise the NBA Superstar for his efforts on set. He told the Associated Press that he was truly impressed with LeBron’s commitment to acting.

TUNES VS GOONS! BUGS VS 👑🐐 . Who will prevail 🤔. 😤😤😤😤 https://t.co/KfRLJm7Ikn — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2021

Lee explained, “The thing with LeBron is he’s very professional. I don’t think he realized the magnitude of what being number one on the call sheet meant. He found out. But that didn’t deter him. He had had an injury his first season with the Lakers and was back on the train getting back to greatness.”

“So he made sure that he was up at like 2 or 3 in the morning every day before call getting his basketball workout in and doing what he needed to do to prepare himself to get ready for the season,” he added. “And he was always ready to be on set and he never really left set. He would stay there all day and be ready for us whenever we needed him. He was a great professional, not just on camera, because he loves to be directed and loves to perform but also to be a motivating force for our extras that were there. He’s just a good example of a leader.”

After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated this season, a lot of fans wondered if they would see James play in the Olympics. Well, that’s probably not going to happen. He told the press that they might want to buy a ticket or stream the film if they wanted to see him dunk again.

“I think I’m going to play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” the forward smiled. “I think that’s what my focus [is] on, trying to beat the Monstars, or the Goon Squad we call them now. So, didn’t have much success versus the Suns, so now I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in July, mid-July…I’m going to let the ankle rest for about a month, and then gear up with Lola, Taz, Granny, Bugs and the rest of the crew.”

Will you be going to see Space Jam on opening night? Let us know down in the comments below!