Jamie Foxx Has Begun “Crafting” Spawn for New Movie

The upcoming Spawn reboot has scored its lead actors, yet fans are waiting to learn when the film will actually go into production. According to star Jamie Foxx, production is yet to be confirmed, though he did reveal he’s begun developing his performance to prepare for the impending shoot.

“We’re not sure of the start date but we’ve already started crafting things,” Foxx shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Clay Fontenot, who was the stunt guy in the Iron Man suit, he’s crafting Spawn now. That’s the exciting part. When you see it, he’s gonna have his own identity.”

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has been an integral component of developing the film, which he wrote and will direct, who is intentionally keeping shooting and release schedules under wraps as to prevent audiences from analyzing details about the production and assuming those schedules are reflections of the film’s quality.

“If because of an actor’s schedule, we got to move [the release date] or if for whatever reason, the shot takes a little longer, we got to move it,” McFarlane shared with ComicBook.com. “Then if you say too specifically what the day you give them, be a week or two weeks, then all of a sudden you’ll read an article somewhere, and people say, ‘It’s a troubled production! Troubled, troubled production!’”

One of the recent pieces of information that was revealed about the project is that Jeremy Renner will star alongside Foxx as Twitch, a development which excited fans immensely. Compared to Marvel Studios and DC Comics projects, which fans track all details of, McFarlane ensured that a lack of updates wasn’t a reflection of trouble.

“It’s coming,” McFarlane promised. “We’ve been doing protocol pre-production stuff already. It’s not sexy stuff. There will be more of a posting on my social media. It’s sort of the tedious parts stuff, putting together something that is going to take so many people. Every day, it’s another step forward in getting to actual cameras rolling.”

The creator also noted that, once filming was officially underway, he will gladly give fans inside looks at the production.

“I’ll be sharing some of the information, especially while I’m filming,” McFarlane confirmed. “I’m going to be there on the set with people….I’m going to share some of the fun of making a movie. So, yeah, we’re scheduled. So, it’s coming. You know, I don’t have a date, but it’s coming. We’ll be open.”

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the film will likely head into production before the end of the year.

