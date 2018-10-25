‘Spawn’ Reboot Production Start Date and Location Revealed

It looks like Todd McFarlane‘s upcoming Spawn reboot is finally eyeing a production start, though it’s a bit later than some had been anticipating.

According to a new update from Production Weekly, Spawn‘s production has been pushed back just a bit, and will now begin sometime around June. Filming is going to be taking place in Toronto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this point, it was thought that the movie would begin filming in early 2019, though no locations had been booked.

Todd McFarlane’s SPAWN reboot start pushed again, now eyeing June production launch in Toronto. //t.co/DuYo4Nmh6x — Production Weekly (@prodweek) October 24, 2018

The big screen reboot of the Spawn franchise is set to star Jamie Foxx as the titular character, who will be getting a brand new suit for the new film. During an interview with ComicBook.com, McFarlane revealed that Spawn will be easily recognizable this time around, but that he isn’t going to look much like Michael Jai White’s iteration of the character from the original film.

“Does Spawn have a dark mask and his body dark and then does he have a cape in the comic books? Yes, yes, yes. Will he have all of that in the movie? Yes, yes, yes,” McFarlane told us. “So it’s not like I’m going to give him wings instead of a cape and I’m not going to give him no mask instead of a mask. There’s no going to be any of that. It just won’t be exactly what a hardcore fan is used to.

“But I’m hoping that people who just go and are familiar with Spawn will say, ‘Yeah, it’s in the box.’ And people who know nothing about Spawn will go, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ And I have to design for film goers not for comic book fans because the film goers are going to be bigger than the pool of the comic book fans.”

Joining Foxx will be Avengers star Jeremy Renner, who is taking on the role of Twitch, the ever-popular detective from the Spawn comics.

What do you think of the Spawn reboot so far? Let us know in the comments!