Spider-Man 3 Rumors: Could Tom Hardy's Venom Appear in the MCU?

Marvel and Sony's newest Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be quite the affair. Earlier this month, news surfaced suggesting Jamie Foxx would return to play Electro in the flick, a role he previously played in the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Then more recently, it was revealed Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange would also appear in the blockbuster. Naturally, both additions got fans to chat a significant amount — with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3 growing increasingly connected on the way, who else could pop up?

After Marvel Studios pulled Foxx's Electro out of thin air, it stands to reason some other big-time names will pop up. At this point, no name is bigger — besides Garfield and Tobey Maguire, of course — than Venom star Tom Hardy. Sony has demonstrated time and time again it's wanted to concoct a major team-up flick of their own with Drew Goddard's Sinister Six and, believe it or not, having Hardy's Eddie Brock and Tom Holland's Spider-Man on-screen together is probably the biggest step to making that film come to fruition.

Since the Electro news came to light, online circles have been lit ablaze by the usual fan blogs and scoopers, suggesting they've heard a whole slew of characters could make the leap from Sony-produced movies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Time and time again, Hardy, Garfield, and Maguire are the names most suggest are being passed around. As with all things from these sources, it all has to be taken with a grain of salt though admittedly, it makes tremendous business sense.

The shift in storytelling makes sense on several fronts. First, Spider-Man 3 debuts just months before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, all but confirming the two flicks will be very much connected to one another. Then there's the business aspect of it, where Marvel Studios ultimately doesn't have control over the entire library of Spider-Man characters.

Establishing the multiverse in a Spider-Man movie gives Sony the ability to finally use Holland in the movies beloning to the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters. Though most "stans" of the MCU could probably care less of Holland appearing in the likes of Morbius, Venom 2, or the eventual Sinister Six, it's all but guaranteed Sony required the actor to crossover at some point under the studio's new deal with Marvel Studios.

Though it's far from confirmed Hardy's Brock will show up, he and Holland meeting up on-screen is inevitable by now, something all but confirmed by the latest batch of Spider-Man 3 news.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

