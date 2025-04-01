Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaks 10-Year Tradition in the MCU (And It’s a Good Thing)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the title of the next Spider-Man film and fans might notice that it breaks a longstanding MCU tradition. Spider-Man has had a long, storied history on film dating all the way back to 2002 with Sam Raimi’s first film, simply titled Spider-Man. After completing a trilogy, Raimi decided to walk away from the franchise, scrapping a planned fourth film in the series. This led to a fast-tracked reboot titled The Amazing Spider-Man. Similarly, this series was pretty short lived and would once again get rebooted, but this time for the MCU with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The film ushered in a brand-new era for the Wall-Crawler with Tom Holland playing a younger Peter Parker who could finally interact with other Marvel heroes. Homecoming was a smash hit and made way for two sequels that began a trend that fans now refer to as the “Home” trilogy. Each of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films had the word “home” in the title, with Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the multiversal Spider-Man: No Way Home. Each movie was increasingly successful, but No Way Home was a definitive endpoint for that era of Spidey. It was largely a celebration of every Spider-Man movie up to that point, with a handful of previous Spider-Man movie villains making a return alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s iterations of Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Begins a New Era for the Series

Spider-Man: No Way Home also conclusively ends that part of Peter Parker’s life. His entire history is erased, his aunt is dead, and he has no friends. All Peter has is Spider-Man and, at the end of No Way Home, we see him in a brand-new suit swinging through New York City. There’s an abundance of rumors regarding what the next Spider-Man movie is about, but one thing seems for certain: it is a new era and chapter for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. By shedding the previous tradition of fitting “home” somewhere into the title, Marvel and Sony are making a clear statement that they are moving forward with Spider-Man. Tom Holland stated at CinemaCon that the new film is a “fresh start” for Peter Parker/Spider-Man and that he’s unable to offer any further details.

It’s been rumored that this new Spider-Man film could introduce a new group of friends for Peter, possibly including Harry Osborn, Gwen Stacy, and other Spidey characters that have yet to be properly introduced into the MCU. Sadie Sink has been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though there are no details on who she is playing. A new group of characters and a fresh start would make sense for a lot of reasons. Not only does it make sense to kickstart a new trilogy with new faces, but it also leans heavily into the title of the new film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Title Is the First MCU Spidey Movie Named After a Comic

While The Amazing Spider-Man is the title for Spidey’s larger comic run, there has never been a Spider-Man movie that is specifically named after a key comic book storyline. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first film to do that and it’s likely not just because Sony was out of ideas. In the comics, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker after the events of the similarly named and extremely controversial comic, Spider-Man: One More Day. In that story, Aunt May dies and Peter essentially makes a deal with the devil to sacrifice his marriage with Mary Jane to bring Aunt May back to life.

The deal also altered Peter’s history, resulting in people forgetting Peter had publicly unmasked himself as Spider-Man and essentially brings him back to status quo. It also brought back Harry Osborn, a character that had previously died, but was retconned to have been living overseas for several years. Of course, the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter Parker telling Doctor Strange to cast a spell that makes everyone forget Peter Parker ever existed. As a result, his girlfriend Michelle Jones (not to be confused with Mary Jane) and his best friend Ned Leeds forget he ever existed.

It seems highly likely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will adapt the comic’s storyline and deal with the fallout of Peter’s wish. The question is, will the film have a big time jump to allow Peter the opportunity to have established relationships with new characters or will we see him trying to befriend people like Harry Osborn? Of course, Norman Osborn was the main villain in No Way Home, so Peter is aware of the family’s name and the potential problems that could arise from their very existence.

However, Marvel always plays it pretty fast and loose when adapting comics, so it’s possible that Harry isn’t a piece of this story at all. Either way, it’s an exciting time to be a Spider-Man fan and this title announcement was clearly done to keep us all speculating for the next year. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in July 2026 with shooting slated to begin this summer. It’s possible we could even get a trailer before the end of the year, if Sony’s history for marketing Spider-Man movies is anything to go by. It’s also not fully clear if Tom Holland will show up as Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the two new films connect in some capacity.

What do you think of Spider-Man: Brand New Day being adapted for the big screen? Let us know in the comments!