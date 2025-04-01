What Marvel’s Spider-Man 4 Title Means For the MCU

After years of anticipation, the title of the fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland has been revealed. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters next year, but it’s never too early to start speculating on how the new sequel will change the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The title of the next film was announced by the sequel’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, during this year’s edition of CinemaCon. Principal photography for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to kick off this summer. Tom Holland is currently busy with his performance in the latest movie by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey.

The last time audiences saw Peter Parker, the young hero asked Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the entire world forget about his existence. The spell worked, as seen in the final moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Peter wasn’t even recognized by his former girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya). The fact the fourth movie in the series will be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day could point to some of the consequences Peter will face in his next adventure, and it all goes back to inspiration of the entire MCU: Marvel’s comic books.

Brand New Day in Marvel Comics

Brand New Day was a storyline published in the mainline Amazing Spider-Man comic book series back in 2008. In this controversial story, Peter Parker dealt with the consequences of One More Day, the narrative in which he sacrificed his marriage to Mary Jane Watson and their unborn child to the evil Mephisto in order to save Aunt May’s life. In its wake, Brand New Day saw the Marvel Universe forgetting all about Spider-Man’s identity after Peter Parker told the world who he was during the Civil War crossover event.

Another major change that was introduced during the Brand New Day storyline was the retcon concerning Harry Osborn’s death. The character had been killed off years ago, but this new branch of reality established that he had actually been living in Europe the entire time. Aunt May was successfully brought back to life. But that changed everything for Spider-Man and the people around him. Peter’s marriage to Mary Jane Watson was gone, and their daughter was never going to be born in the main 616 universe. The status quo change set the stage for the following decade of Spider-Man storytelling in the comics.

The disappearance of Peter and Mary Jane’s marriage changed the hero’s love life forever. Ever since One More Day and Brand New Day were published, Spider-Man has occasionally dated a wide variety of women over the years. Black Cat, Carlie Cooper and Mary Jane herself have been some of the people who have become Spider-Man’s significant other, but nothing has been as stable as the marriage that was lost during the events of One More Day. The adult version of Harry Osborn also went on to become a villain years after the story was published. A story titled Last Remains was released in the early 2020s and still showed the main characters of The Amazing Spider-Man dealing with the effects of One More Day.

How Can ‘Brand New Day’ Affect the MCU?

Although the upcoming movie likely won’t be a direct adaptation of the comic of the same name, there are some similarities between Peter Parker’s current situation in the MCU and what his comic book counterpart went through such as Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) being killed during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Peter feeling lonely because no one knows who he is, could it possible for Holland’s Marvel hero to make a deal with the devil in order to bring his relative back? Spider-Man has sacrificed more than enough in the last time he was seen on the big screen. It might be time for him to do something for himself.

There’s also the fact that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released after the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The crossover directed by the Russo brothers will see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fighting against the evil villain portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. Details connected to premise of the next Avengers movie are currently kept under wraps at Marvel Studios. But if the Multiverse is affected in a major way during the Avengers’ battle against Doom, how will that affect Peter Parker? Will he find a new reality where he can fix the mistakes he made in No Way Home? Time will tell how the biggest event the MCU has seen in years will affect Tom Holland’s beloved New York vigilante.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day could also simply point towards Peter Parker’s new life. Now that the people closest to him can’t remember who he is, Spider-Man has to make new friends, and even fall in love with someone else. It’s been announced that Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel, though her role remains unclear. A new supporting cast and clean slate could be enough motivation for Marvel Studios to name their upcoming movie Brand New Day. It remains to be seen just how much inspiration Destin Daniel Cretton’s movie takes from one of the most infamous comic book storylines of the century.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026.