Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Recruited a Martial Arts Movie Legend

Exciting action sequences are a staple of superhero movies, and the Spider-Man films are no exception. Dating back to the Sam Raimi trilogy from the 2000s, Spider-Man has been part of several memorable set pieces ranging from the train rescue in Spider-Man 2 to the battle at the Statue of Liberty in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel Studios, is looking to deliver some hard-hitting action in next summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film is aiming to tell a more grounded, street-level story starring Tom Holland’s wall crawler, which makes an update about the stunt work all the more thrilling.

In an interview with the Chinese outlet HK01 (via Total Film), martial arts movie legend Jackie Chan revealed that the Jackie Chan Stunt Team is working on the action sequences for Brand New Day. “I went to London for a meeting and visited the set,” Chan said. “My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team. I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was so excited when he saw me.”

The Jackie Chan Stunt Team Has a History With Marvel Studios

The Jackie Chan Stunt Team previously collaborated with Cretton on Shang-Chi, which earned praise for its action scenes (particularly the bus fight sequence). Given their shared history, it isn’t surprising to see Cretton brought Chan’s stunt team back to the fold for the latest Spider-Man. Not only is there a familiarity with each other, the Chan Stunt Team should prove to be a strong fit for the Web Head. Spider-Man is known for his acrobatic fighting style, contorting his body as he dodges enemy attacks before delivering powerful hits. For years, Chan entertained audiences with his own acrobatic stunts and fights, so his approach will be ideal for Spider-Man’s sensibilities.

Chan’s stunt team should also be a great fit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s filmmaking approach. In contrast from Holland’s previous Marvel Cinematic Universe outings, Brand New Day boasts a street-level narrative and is filming on real locations. That practicality should benefit the action scenes; Chan is famous for his standout fight scenes that make great use of the environment around him (using everything from ladders to chairs to a fridge as a means to defeat an enemy). Brand New Day could have some creative set pieces that also incorporate Chan’s unique way of blending action with comedy.

Of course, Spider-Man isn’t the only notable Marvel character appearing in Brand New Day. The film sees the returns of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, among others. It’ll be interesting to see how the Jackie Chan Stunt Team choreographs action involving those characters. Punisher and Hulk obviously have very different styles than Spider-Man, which will give the stunt team an opportunity to showcase their versatility. Ideally, everything will be framed and staged in a way that the action flows freely and is easy for audiences to follow.

Fans have already gotten a taste of Brand New Day‘s action thanks to set videos teasing an explosive chase through the streets of New York. That scene incorporated practical elements, with simulated “web swinging” and Spider-Man landing on the top of a real tank. As the film continues to make its way through production, it’ll be interesting to see what other snippets of action make their way online.