Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Trailer Date Officially Confirmed (With the Wildest Release Plan)

It’s finally time for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer to swing its way onto the internet. It has been a long wait for the first footage from the upcoming MCU sequel, which will mark a new era for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Rumblings first started back in December, then there was talk of the Super Bowl, and now, here we are in the middle of March, and the trailer still hasn’t been released. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

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After various rumors and reports, Holland has now confirmed the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer will be released on Wednesday, March 18th, via a post on his Instagram account (which you can check out below). However, this will not be a straightforward drop. Instead, different clips from the trailer will be released online via fans from around the world at different stages throughout the day, culminating in the full, official release.

In the Instagram post, Holland explained: “We are working on something incredibly exciting for the release of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. Now, it goes without saying that we have had so much love and support since day dot of making these movies, and without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man. So, to show our appreciation, we are doing something that has never been done before. Follow along as a brand new day starts across the world, and some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer. I will see you tomorrow morning bright and early in New York City. I’m passing it over to the fans. This is all about community. This is all about being together. So let’s go.”

What To Expect From The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

Image Courtesy of Marvel

This is a unique release for a trailer, but luckily, each individual clip is likely to have something pretty cool in its own right to get excited about. Even before footage has been revealed, there’s already a lot going on in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Aside from Spidey himself, and the wrinkle of the world forgetting Peter Parker from Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s ending, there’s the addition of Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Sadie Sink’s mysterious Marvel character, the return of Zendaya’s MJ, and multiple villains, including Scorpion (Michael Mando) and Tombstone (Marvin Jones III).

While the clips and, eventually, the full trailer will still hold plenty back from the movie itself, all of those things above are reasonable to expect in the new footage, at least to some degree. It should give us a clearer indication of how the various villains fit into the story, what role Punisher plays, and while it may not outright confirm who Sink is playing, we’ll hopefully get a tease that helps narrow down the many theories about the character.

The experimentation of the trailer release, meanwhile, is new in terms of specifics, but it is the second MCU movie in recent months to take a unique approach to marketing. Four teasers were released for Avengers: Doomsday, each playing exclusively in theaters for a week before being dropped online, at which point the next one started in theaters. Prior to that, other studios had played around with theatrical-only trailer releases, such as for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

It’s more important than ever for a movie to stand out and feel like a true event in order to hit at the box office, so these different approaches are a part of that. And, given Brand New Day will likely be a big success, it’ll probably work.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st, 2026.

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