Spider-Man: No Way Home Clip Outs Peter Parker’s Secret Identity

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is outed as Spider-Man in the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home clip to swing online. Unmasked by The Daily Bugle‘s J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) and framed for murdering Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) get mobbed before web-slinging through the city where the wall-crawler is branded Public Enemy #1. The opening minute clip, “Outed,” comes as the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios blockbuster continues to shatter records as part of its path to crossing $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

“At the end of the previous movie, we had created a situation where his identity had been exposed to the whole world. So we knew that with whatever happens in this movie, we were going to have to address that,” Erik Sommers, who co-wrote Far From Home and No Way Home with Chris McKenna, told Discussing Film about picking up from the mid-credits cliffhanger. “And we knew everything that Peter did in this movie – including graduating from high school, moving on to college, etc. – was going to be affected by the fact that he was no longer anonymous.”

Peter ultimately turns to his Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with a big ask: make the entire world forget Mysterio revealed his secret identity. But Peter’s interference botches the spell, unwittingly unleashing multiversal villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

“We knew that we were saddled with the idea of his identity being revealed…We did know that there were going to be all these repercussions [from Far From Home],” added McKenna. “Would it be Peter getting arrested? Would it be Peter on the run? Would he be a fugitive? Would he be going to school or not for his senior year? Would it be under the whole spotlight of everyone as he was trying to make his way through senior year at Midtown? Kind of like how it ended up being in [No Way Home].”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for pre-order on 4K UHD and Blu-ray. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing exclusively in movie theaters.