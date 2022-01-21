Newest Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Shatters the Marvel Multiverse

The Marvel Multiverse splinters in a new international poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. “The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” warns Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) after casting a spell tampering with the stability of space-time to magically erase Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) secret identity revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Though the consequences of the Runes of Cafkal spell won’t be fully understood until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the reality rewrite unleashes multiversal villains fated to die battling Spider-Man in their home universes, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

See the new Japanese poster from Sony Pictures Releasing International below.

After dabbling in the Multiverse in 2016’s Doctor Strange and 2021’s Loki, Marvel Studios goes into the Spider-Verse when Strange’s spell brings in Variant Spider-Men: the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and the Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield).

“I think The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) mentions it in Doctor Strange, when she’s taking Stephen Strange through that sort of mind-warping journey. It was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in the comics,” Kevin Feige, Spider-Man producer and Marvel Chief Creative Officer, previously told Collider of the expanding Multiverse. “One you have to wield carefully because it can get overwhelming. But one that now with, obviously the 60 to 80-year history of the comics, now we have a 20 plus [year] history of the movies and there are enough characters that we can start playing with it that way.”

The bill comes due in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the sorcerer-hunting Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) warns in a post-credits trailer ending Spider-Man: “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished.” After the events of No Way Home, Strange joins forces with Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and the Multiverse-traversing America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to thwart the greatest threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Stephen Strange.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters and will soon be available to own on digital.