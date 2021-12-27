Spider-Man Stars Reveal How Long They Kept No Way Home Spoilers Secret: “We’re Tired of Lying”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Spider-Man cast has been caught in a web of lies about the Spider-Verse. Tom Holland and co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon say they’re “tired of lying” about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiversal finale to the trilogy that started with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and continued with 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. After years of rumors, denials, and little white lies to keep spoilers under wraps, the secret is out: the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) and the Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) swing into Marvel Cinematic Universe in No Way Home.

“Even while we were making the movie, we understood how important this was to us, and in turn, how important it was going to be to the fans of Spider-Man and Marvel,” Holland said when appearing virtually with Batalon and Zendaya on The Kelly Clarkson Show.”We would walk on set and certain things would happen, or we would shoot certain scenes, and you could feel this kind of energy on the set. The crew, as well, were losing their minds with some of the stuff that we were doing. So it did feel incredible at the time, and it feels even more incredible now to be sharing it with the world.”

“We’ve been sitting on these secrets for two years, and honestly, we’re all so tired of lying,” Holland added. Zendaya, who plays MJ, agreed: “Also, it’s just nice to be able to talk about it with people.”

Following reports late last year that the then-untitled Spider-Man threequel was bringing back villains of the past — Jamie Foxx, the electrifying enemy of 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Alfred Molina, the tentacled threat of 2004’s Spider-Man 2 — the return of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) all but confirmed Spider-Man was web-slinging into the Multiverse.

Trailers teased more multiversal villains, including the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church), and the Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans). But the oft-rumored returns of Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men was reserved exclusively for moviegoers — even if a set photo or two (or three) leaked along the way.

“He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him,” Holland previously told Marvel.com in the first interview about Maguire reprising his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. “Him putting the suit on again, us getting back together, it was awesome.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters but is available to pre-order on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.