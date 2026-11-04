Star Wars Actor in Talks To Be MCU’s Wolverine, According to New Report & He’d Be Comic Accurate

Marvel’s Wolverine replacement for Hugh Jackman is still being considered, and The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White may be the favorite for the part. Despite Deadpool & Wolverine making the bold claim that Hugh Jackman will play the role until he’s 90, it seems likely that Marvel Studios is gearing up to bring in a new actor for the part who can carry the torch for just as many decades in the MCU. With a fresh roster of X-Men set to make their debut in two years’ time, it only stands to reason that the best there is at what he does will be played by a new actor too.

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This week’s talk of a new Wolverine comes from Jeff Sneider’s The InSneider newsletter, where he reports that “there are whispers” regarding meetings between Jeremy Allen White and Marvel Studios about taking on the role of Wolverine. The report goes on to add that the expectation currently is that, if he takes the job, White’s Wolverine would have “a small role” in the new X-Men movie (set for May 2028) ahead of much more screen time in the MCU down the road, with Sneider specifically noting “A lot more.”

Jeremy Allen White Meeting With Marvel About Wolverine

As Marvel readers know, Wolverine’s stature in the pages of comics is on the shorter side, with his official height listed at 5’3″, with a stocky stature that puts him at 300 pounds (adamantium skeleton included). Despite the love that fans have for Hugh Jackman and his legacy in the role, he’s always stood in direct contrast to Wolverine’s comic-accurate look, as the actor clocks in at 6’2″. Jeremy Allen White, by contrast, stands 5′ 7″, still taller than comic book Wolverine but much closer than fans have ever seen (save for the one gag in Deadpool & Wolverine with Jackman as comic-accurate Wolverine).

It’s worth noting that casting for the new X-Men movie has been coming together pretty quickly. Though production on the film won’t begin until next year, Marvel has been getting all their ducks in a row for the film to make a splash when they have the entire cast assembled. With that in mind, it makes sense why they would be trying to lock down a new star for Wolverine in the MCU’s future as all the pieces come together, and they could do way worse than White. That said, there’s still no confirmation that these talks with Marvel will go anywhere.

After five seasons of the critically acclaimed The Bear (and that’s on top of ten years of being on Shameless), White has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on The Bear, on top of three Golden Globes for the same role (and another nod for playing The Boss in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere). Suffice it to say, he has clearly become a fan favorite as a performer (even with the memes about his role as Rotte the Hutt in The Mandalorian and Grogu).

Marvel’s X-Men will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2028.