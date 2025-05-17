Star Wars Needs to Give These Andor & Rogue One Characters Their Own Series

Star Wars has spent its best years covering the Galactic Civil War. After the original trilogy focused on nothing but the conflict and the prequels spent another three movies setting it up, Lucasfilm dropped more projects set in the same era. Star Wars Rebels featured a small group of rebels fighting back against the Empire, while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story told the story of the group of heroes who stole the original Death Star plans. The latter was so successful that it spawned a spinoff on the Disney+ streaming service, Star Wars: Andor, which ran for two seasons.

Despite its titular character’s fate being sealed, Andor introduced some great Star Wars characters with their own stories worth exploring in a galaxy far, far away. Add them to the list of figures from Rogue One who still need spinoff shows, and there’s plenty for Lucasfilm to sink its teeth into.

1) Luthen Rael

There are few Star Wars characters as interesting as Luthen Rael. A former Imperial soldier who starts an artifact business as a front, he builds a network of spies across the galaxy. While Andor focuses on his actions leading up to the events of Rogue One, there are two decades worth of stories about how he builds his organization and avoids detection by the Imperials down the street from his home in Coruscant.

2) Kleya Marki

Luthen’s operation doesn’t work without Kleya Marki, a girl he adopts after defecting from the Empire. She becomes his most important confidant, constantly working the radio that lets Luthen stay in contact with his agents in the field. Her place in the galaxy at the end of Andor is pretty surprising given what happens to her boss, so there’s plenty of potential for a story about her during the events of the original trilogy or even beyond.

3) Mon Mothma

Senator Mon Mothma is one of Andor‘s biggest players, and she also appears in some crucial scenes in Rogue One. While that may make it seem like she’s had enough time in the spotlight, there’s room for a show about her time with the New Republic. Star Wars: Ahsoka shows how high up she is in the new government and that she has her fair share of detractors. A solo series can expand on that and dive into Mon’s feelings about the New Republic as the First Order gains influence.

4) Guardians of the Whills

When Cassian and Jyn Erso arrive on Jedha to meet with Saw Gerrera in Rogue One, they come across two fascinating characters, Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe. Both of them have a connection to the Guardians of the Whills, a religious order that’s as obsessed with the Force as the Jedi. While the Guardians have had plenty of adventures in the books and comics, they haven’t gotten enough love in live-action, making them prime candidates for a spinoff show.

5) Darth Vader

Darth Vader might only appear in a couple of scenes in Rogue One, but it’s hard to argue with the idea of the Sith Lord getting a solo series. He’s incredibly active during the period between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, hunting down Jedi and leading Empire operations. A show just about Vader can explore the character’s psyche as he commits horrible acts in Emperor Palpatine’s name.

6) Dedra Meero

Andor‘s ending is pretty hopeful, with plenty of characters finally finding their footing in the Rebellion. However, Dedra Meero gets the short end of the stick. After dedicating herself to the Empire, she ends up in prison for botching Luthen’s arrest. But she’s not just in any cell; she’s in one on Narkina 5, where they build parts for the Death Star. Dedra will likely spend several years working on a superweapon she’ll never get to see, but once the Empire falls, she could end up anywhere.

7) Cassian Andor & Bix Caleen’s Child

The final few episodes of Andor don’t spend much time explaining where Bix is because Cassian is busy rescuing Kleya from Coruscant. However, just when it looks like things are wrapping up as the start of Rogue One closes in, Andor travels to Mina-Rau, where Bix is hiding out with her baby. Having another Andor in the mix opens up a world of possibilities, and while it would be nice for them to live a peaceful life, the rise of the First Order may force them to follow in their father’s footsteps.

