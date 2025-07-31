Star Wars: All of Boba Fett Weapons Ranked

When it comes to iconic Star Wars characters, few command as much quiet fear, or nerdy adoration, as Boba Fett. The bounty hunter with the Beskar armor, stoic silence, and a jetpack that launches missiles has been a fan-favorite ever since his barely-there debut in The Empire Strikes Back.

Over the years we’ve got to know Fett better. And from the original trilogy to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, we’ve seen just how stacked his arsenal of weapons really is. Flamethrowers, blasters, gauntlet gadgets, gaffi sticks, darts — the guy’s a walking one-man-army.

But out of all the tech and tricks at his disposal, which are the ones that he can rely on most? We’ve ranked every weapon Boba Fett has ever used, from his low-key backups to his high-caliber death-dealers.

15) Firespray Gunship

Let’s kick this off with Boba’s deadly transport. The Firespray-class gunship is as intimidating as its pilot. With rotating wings, a unique silhouette, and a cockpit that looks like it was stolen from a sci-fi nightmare, the Firespray is more war machine than space vehicle.

Armed with twin blaster cannons, concussion missile launchers, and the devastating seismic charge (more on that later), Boba’s ship was first seen in The Empire Strikes Back and has since appeared in Attack of the Clones, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. It can outmaneuver starfighters, land in tight spaces, and obliterate multiple targets with precision. And let’s be real — the vertical take-off alone makes this thing cooler than most Star Destroyers. It’s his mobile base of operations and a flying deathtrap rolled into one.

14) Seismic Charge

And with the gunship comes the space mines attached to it. If sound design alone could win a ranking, this would be number one. The seismic charge space mine is deployed from the back of Boba’s gunship, and is one of the most satisfying weapons in the entire Star Wars galaxy.

First introduced in Attack of the Clones when Jango used it to try and lose Obi-Wan in the asteroid field, Boba brought it back in The Mandalorian, detonating one behind him to wipe out multiple TIE Fighters mid-chase. What makes it so good isn’t just the explosive power, but it’s the eerie silence followed by that thunderclap WUB-WUB sound and a perfectly vertical shockwave. Tactically, it’s a rare-use weapon best suited for space dogfights. But when it lands It’s the stuff of legend.

13) Dual WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols

The WESTAR-34 pistols hold a heavy Mandalorian legacy. Carried by Jango Fett, before being passed to Boba after his father’s death in Clone Wars, these blasters are fast-firing and high-powered; perfect for close-range showdowns and crowd control.

These blasters are stylish, efficient, and distinctly Mandalorian, making them great for dueling. But their limited range and ammo reserves mean they’ve taken a backseat to more versatile options. In Boba’s live action appearances, the WESTAR-34s have been replaced by the EE-3.

12) Blaster Pistol

Blaster pistols aren’t exclusive to Boba, but it’s a weapon he favors, using several different variations over the years, especially in The Book of Boba Fett. You can’t beat a reliable, solid blaster, and his is based on a Sedgley Signal Pistol Mk 5. It functions as a mid-tier holdout weapon; compact enough to draw quickly but lacking the punch of his main carbine or sniper rifle.

Think of this one as the bounty hunter equivalent of keeping a baseball bat under the bed. Not ideal, but it gets the job done if someone kicks down the door. It’s reliable, yes, but for someone like Boba Fett, “reliable” just isn’t enough when your enemies are flying, armored, or Force-sensitive.

11) Cycler Rifle (Tusken Raider Edition)

While not originally part of Boba’s gear, the Tusken cycler rifle became a major symbol of his transformation during The Book of Boba Fett. After being accepted into the Tuskan tribe, he learned to wield their traditional long-range slugthrower, a quiet but deadly alternative to blasters.

It’s slow to reload and doesn’t fire plasma bolts, but what it lacks in speed, it makes up for in power. Boba used the rifle to snipe train-riding Pykes with precision, and it reflected a more spiritual, purposeful version of the character. It’s a meaningful weapon, loaded with narrative significance. But tactically? It’s a bit too specialized to rank any higher.

10) Whipcord Launcher

The whipcord launcher has been one of Boba Fett’s oldest tools, built right into the gauntlet of his Mandalorian vambrace. It first appeared on-screen in The Empire Strikes Back, when he used it to successfully snare Luke Skywalker during the skirmish over the sarlacc pit.

This tool is all about control — not damage. Whether you’re catching a target, tripping up a foe, or keeping someone from escaping, the whipcord offers non-lethal versatility in a pinch. It’s basically the bounty hunter equivalent of a lasso, but one that can tangle up Jedi. It may not be flashy, but it’s saved Boba’s life more than once — and earned him a fair number of bounties.

9) Flamethrower Gauntlet

Few things scream “back off” like a stream of fire shooting from your wrist. It’s not subtle. It’s not graceful. But it has true fear power when unleashed and can be used to disperse attackers and roast enemies hiding behind cover. This short-range flamethrower is perfect for crowd control, intimidation, or turning a close-quarters ambush into a literal hot mess. We see it in both the classic trilogy and The Book of Boba Fett, and it’s always a fan-pleaser.

Boba’s flamethrower gauntlet is one of his more dramatic tools — especially effective in tight corridors, ambushes, or when he’s completely outnumbered. In The Book of Boba Fett, he uses. It’s not Boba’s most practical weapon — you can’t just set everything on fire — but when it hits, it hits hard.

8) Knee Darts

You know you’re dealing with a real problem when a guy can knock you out without moving his arms. Yes, Boba Fett has rockets in his knees. These tiny but mighty concussion rockets come built into his armor, and we see them in action during his brutal reintroduction in The Mandalorian: Chapter 14. They might seem like a Health and Safety nightmare, but functionally, they’re brilliant. Not quite main-weapon material, but they earn bonus points for originality.

7) MM-9 Wrist Rockets

Of darts in the knees aren’t enough, have no fear! Boba has something just as powerful… up his sleeves (sorry not sorry)… These are the real deal. They’re full-on explosive micro-rockets that Boba stores right in his gauntlets. The MM-9 wrist rocket system allows for precision targeting with a high yield of destruction in a small, compact form.

We see versions of these used during his shootouts in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, especially in moments where close-range firepower just isn’t cutting it. When Boba’s blasting enemies off rooftops or clearing out a hover-bike gang, there’s a good chance it’s these mini-rockets doing the heavy lifting.

6) Wrist Laser (Dur-24)

Even more weaponry lashed to his arms. Enter the Dur-24. Need to blast a lock, a droid, or a guy in armor? This bad boy gets it done. This wrist laser is a compact beam weapon built into Fett’s gauntlet and is perfect for when Boba needs firepower without pulling a blaster. It might not be as cinematic as a rocket or a rifle, but its versatility and convenience make it one of his most practical tools. And when you’re getting ambushed on Tatooine, practical matters.

5) Jetpack Missile

One of the most iconic images in Star Wars is Boba Fett firing a rocket straight from his jetpack. It’s not subtle, and it’s not subtle for a reason. Seen in The Empire Strikes Back, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett, this missile is an anti-vehicle weapon capable of leveling armored speeders and clearing out enemy clusters. It’s flashy, powerful, and uniquely Fett. It’s a limited-use weapon but when he uses it, you don’t want to be on the receiving end.

4) Retractable Wrist Blades

Sometimes blasters aren’t enough, especially when you need to get up close and finish the fight by hand. That’s where Boba Fett’s retractable wrist blades come in. Introduced during his most brutal moments in The Mandalorian and further showcased in The Book of Boba Fett, these hidden blades extend directly from his gauntlets. Whether used to parry a vibroblade, deliver a killing strike, or slice through reinforced armor, they are sleek, deadly, and deeply efficient.

In a universe where lightsabers and blasters reign supreme, Boba brings knives to a gunfight… and still wins. He’s not afraid to brawl, grapple, and close the gap, and these razor-sharp, Mandalorian-made edges literally give him the edge. They might not be flashy like a missile, but in terms of effectiveness? They’re lethal, and that’s what counts.

3) EE‑3 Carbine Rifle

And speaking of his Carbine… The EE‑3 is Boba Fett’s signature weapon. Based on a modified Webley & Scott flare gun, this blaster carbine is accurate, powerful, and fully associated with Fett’s silhouette. First seen in The Empire Strikes Back, it’s been his primary ranged weapon across decades of Star Wars canon. It’s compact enough for close-quarters, deadly at medium range, and always reliable. If Boba has this on his back, you know he means business.

2) Gaderffii Stick (Gaffi Stick)

Who knew a piece of carved wood and metal would become one of Boba’s most meaningful weapons? A traditional melee weapon with brutal efficiency, and one Fett forges after earning his place among the Tuskens in The Book of Boba Fett.

In his hands, the weapon becomes almost artful in its violence. It dispatches stormtroopers and bounty hunters with swift, devastating strikes. It’s a symbolic, brutal, and deeply personal weapon that represents his transformation from feared bounty hunter to respected leader.

1) Himself

Okay, you could technically argue that Boba Fett isn’t a weapon in the traditional sense, but let’s be honest, the rest of his arsenal would be nothing without him. He is virtually indestructible thanks to his Beskar armor, and his mind is sharper than any blade. Honed from decades of bounty hunting, warzones, and betrayal, Bob Fett has seen enough, and done enough to earn the top spot here. Give him a stick, a blaster, or just his fists, and the bounty hunter will turn the tide.

Every other weapon on this list is just an extension of his experience, and the reason why even Jedi hesitate to fight him.