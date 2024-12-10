Star Wars: Who Is Rotta the Hutt? (And Where You’ve Seen Him Before)

Rotta the Hutt, a Star Wars character introduced back in 2008, is set to return in the upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu. It’s been reported that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White will voice Rotta in Jon Favreau’s film, which is set to premiere in theaters in May 2026. Of all the figures in the galaxy far, far away who could have appeared in The Mandalorian & Grogu, Rotta probably wasn’t among the first names to come to mind. Even longtime franchise fans might need a refresher of who he is and how he’s factored into Star Wars stories before.

Some viewers may recall that Rotta is the son of Jabba the Hutt. While his appearances across canon have been minimal, he plays a key role in one notable Star Wars project: the animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars, in which audiences meet Rotta as a baby.

Rotta is the Key to Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The main plot of the Clone Wars film revolves around Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano’s mission to rescue Rotta, who has been kidnapped. Count Dooku spearheaded the plan, working with Jabba’s traitorous uncle Ziro the Hutt (who’s aiming to rise in the Hutt clan ranks). Dooku looks to frame the Republic for Rotta’s kidnapping, which would allow the Separatists to form an alliance with the Hutts — once Ziro takes over Jabba’s position.

Of course, Anakin and Ahsoka are able to save Rotta (affectionately nicknamed “Stinky” by the Jedi), and, with an assist from Padmé, alert Jabba about Dooku and Ziro’s conspiracy. With his son safely returned, Jabba enters an agreement with the Republic, giving them permission to travel through Hutt territory during the war. Since Rotta is only a baby in the film, he doesn’t have much to do other than be a plot device to move the narrative forward. However, for added drama, there is a subplot where Rotta falls ill; Ahsoka ensures he gets the necessary medical attention en route to Tatooine.

Following the Clone Wars movie, Star Wars fans haven’t seen much of Rotta, with the character appearing in one episode of the Clone Wars TV show and the comic Hyperspace Stories 6. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be Rotta’s most significant role in any Star Wars material since his debut.

What Could Rotta’s Role in Mandalorian & Grogu Be?

What Rotta has been up to since The Clone Wars is a mystery, but we do know that audiences will see a whole new version of the character in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The film takes place in the New Republic era, which is decades after the Clone Wars concluded. That means Rotta will be much older in the movie, perhaps looking to seize control of some of his father’s old territory. There’s a chance his role in The Mandalorian & Grogu could parallel Jabba’s from The Clone Wars. Zeb from Star Wars Rebels is set to appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu, confirming a New Republic presence in the film. It’s plausible the New Republic will need to negotiate with Rotta and/or other Hutts as they look for an upper hand against the Imperial remnants scattered across the galaxy.

How much screen time Rotta has remains to be seen. The casting of a high-profile name like White, an Emmy winner for his work on The Bear, implies the character will be a key supporting player in The Mandalorian & Grogu. However, that isn’t necessarily the case. Lupita Nyong’o was an Oscar winner by the time she was cast as Maz Kanata in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, having only a small role in those films. Rotta might only be in a couple of scenes. Regardless, hopefully there’s time for him to have a reunion with Ahsoka — assuming Rosario Dawson is in The Mandalorian & Grogu‘s cast.