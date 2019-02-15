‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: John Boyega Celebrates Movie Wrap

Work is finally coming to a close on Star Wars: Episode IX, with director J.J. Abrams revealing that principal photography has wrapped with a touching photo on social media.

Finn actor John Boyega responded to the image, thanking the director and co-stars such as Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac for their contributions to the franchise. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boyega has been one of the few sources of updates on the production of the new movie, posting infrequent updates on social media about the development of the film. Last month, he praised the crew and visual effects team for a scene that will unfold when Episode IX premieres.

“The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy! I’ve had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can’t wait until you know why,” he said at the time.

Isaac recently shed some new details about the film, teasing that Abrams is providing a strong vision for the finale.

“The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” Isaac told IndieWire. “It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. There’s less pressure for it to be right. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it… Often, you do feel like you’ve got to find your way to make something more alive, but this time, it’s been the opposite. There’s no need to smuggle anything in there.”

Isaac also addressed the fan backlash to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, confirming that the new movie will not be trying to “course correct” what Rian Johnson’s movie accomplished.

“Luckily, since I’m not directing it, producing it, or distributing it, I don’t have to worry so much about fan expectations,” Isaac said. “Also, not all fans have the same expectations … People had very strong feelings, but there wasn’t as much of an organized way to speak out about it.”

“People that run blogs and websites need content,” he continued. “So it’s like, ‘There’s some content!’ Five people on Twitter. Hundreds. Whatever it is. Then you make it into a story.”

Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters this December.