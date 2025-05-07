Rogue One Star Has Surprising Thoughts About His Fan-Favorite Character

Chirrut Îmwe is considered one of the standout characters in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but actor Donnie Yen felt there was more that could have been done with the role. In an interview with Collider while promoting the new documentary Wick is Pain, John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski discussed the similarities between Chirrut and Yen’s John Wick: Chapter 4 character Caine. Both figures are blind warriors, and Stahelski admitted that both he and Yen believe Rogue One left some meat on the bone with regard to Chirrut. This seems to have influenced the decision to make Caine blind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Donnie had concerns about it because neither of us felt like that lived up to his potential,” Stahelski said. “I think there was more to do with that character. You know, it’s hard when you’re doing Star Wars as there’s so many other things going on.”

In Rogue One, Chirrut is introduced as one of the Guardians of the Whills on Jedha, where he lives with his close friend Baze Malbus. The two cross paths with Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor, joining them on their mission after Jedha City is destroyed by the Death Star. Chirrut is part of the heroic Rogue One team that leads the mission to steal the Death Star plans, sacrificing himself at the Battle of Scarif. Chirrut was a fascinating character for many fans due to his connection to the Force.

Years after Rogue One, Yen’s Caine became a standout character in the John Wick franchise. His turn in John Wick: Chapter 4 was so well-received that Yen is planning to direct and star in a Caine spinoff film, which picks up after the events of John Wick 4. That project recently added Rina Sawayama to its cast. She reprises her John Wick 4 role as Akira.

Given the reception to Chirrut and Rogue One as a whole, it’s fascinating that Yen and Stahelski feel the character’s portrayal fell short in some respects. Many viewers are in agreement that Chirrut is one of the highlights (see: his takedown of a stormtrooper squad), and his dynamic with Baze was responsible for both humorous and poignant moments. At the same time, one can see where Yen is coming from. In Rogue One, Chirrut is part of a larger ensemble and he plays a supporting role. The story is more about Jyn Erso as she reconciles her feelings about her father and embraces her destiny as a Rebel fighter. Because of the fast-moving nature of the Rogue One plot, there wasn’t much time to do a deep dive into Chirrut’s character, so Yen had to make the most of what he had to work with. Fortunately, he left a memorable impression on viewers, but Rogue One only scratches the surface of what’s possible with the character.

Sadly, Yen probably won’t get an opportunity to realize Chirrut’s full potential in a future Star Wars project. Looking at Lucasfilm’s upcoming slate, there isn’t a natural spot for Chirrut. It’s a shame Yen is likely one and done in the galaxy far, far away, as many fans would have happily signed up for a Guardians of the Whills spinoff series chronicling Chirrut’s time with Baze before Rogue One. Lucasfilm could always flesh out Chirrut’s character further in a novel or comic series, but that wouldn’t be the same as watching Yen lend his remarkable talents to the role in a thoughtful, captivating performance. Hopefully, the Caine spinoff film accomplishes all Yen and Stahelski set out to do.