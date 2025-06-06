Rogue One’s Most Tragic Death Is Even Sadder Than You Realized

Going into Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it’s pretty clear that more than a few characters are going to bite it. After all, the movie takes place only a short time before Star Wars: A New Hope, and the majority of its cast is nowhere to be found. Despite Rogue One following a group of heroes on borrowed time, it still does a great job making them likeable, showing why they’re fighting against the Empire and willing to put everything on the line. Some of its standout characters, including Cassian Andor and K-2SO, even get more time to shine in Star Wars: Andor.

The Disney+ series reveals how Cassian and his robot pal meet on Ghorman during the Empire’s attack on the planet. K-2SO kills some rebels before finding himself on the wrong side of a truck, but Cassian believes the bucket of bolts is still worth something. It’s the start of a beautiful friendship that remains important until the very last minute.

Cassian Andor & K-2SO Become Fast Friends

After witnessing the Ghorman Massacre, Cassian returns to Yavin 4 with a KX-series security droid and leaves it in the right hands. The Rebellion turns K-2SO to its side and lets Cassian do with him what he pleases. The next time they appear in Andor, they’re playing cards, and the droid believes his friends are cheating. They don’t get to resolve the matter before Wilmon arrives and informs them of a distress signal from Coruscant. Cassian believes it’s coming from Luthen Rael, so he recruits K-2SO and Melshi to help him.

The crew arrives on the city planet and immediately runs into trouble. The Empire is hot on the tail of Kleya, Luthen’s assistant, who knows too much about the plans for the Death Star. With Luthen already dead, she tells Cassian everything she knows, but it doesn’t seem like it will matter because the Imperials locate their hideout and close in. K-2SO catches wind of the Empire’s plan and makes quick work of them, ensuring his friends get away. Everyone makes it back to Yavin 4 in one piece, and shortly after, Cassian and K-2SO head out again to meet up with Tivik, who has additional information about the Empire’s super weapon.

The meeting takes place right at the start of Rogue One, and while K-2SO stays on the ship, he becomes instrumental in the rest of the movie’s events. He ensures that Jyn Erso doesn’t escape when the Rebellion goes looking for her and saves her and Cassian when they end up in the middle of a firefight on Jedha. However, the droid’s biggest moment comes at the end of the movie on Scarif.

K-2SO Only Has One Goal at the End of Rogue One

When the Death Stars destroy Jedha City, the Rebellion believes it has no options and wants to surrender. Jyn tries to convince the higher-ups to do something, but they refuse, forcing her and her allies to act on their own. They head to Scarif, where the plans for the Death Star are, and get to work. K-2SO, Jyn, and Cassian make it to the security complex while their friends stay on the ground and fight. It doesn’t take long for them to run into roadblocks, but eventually, they end up in the vault and just need to know where to look.

K-2SO stays behind while his friends search, and some stormtroopers eventually make their way to his position. He tries to use his appearance to trick them, but a message from Cassian messes up that plan, forcing K-2SO to fight back. He holds his own for a while and even destroys the controls to the door to stop the stormtroopers from pursuing Cassian and Jyn. However, the damage is done, and K-2SO succumbs to his wounds before seeing how everything plays out.

K-2SO’s death is hard to watch, especially because he’s more concerned with helping his friend than destroying the Empire. Cassian’s goals are his goals, and the Rogue One novelization makes that abundantly clear by revealing that the last thing the droid does is create a simulation in his head that shows the person he holds dearest making it off of Scarif alive.

