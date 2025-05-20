5 Great Concepts for More Star Wars TV Shows on Andor’s Level

The brilliance of Star Wars: Andor has recalibrated all expectations for Star Wars television. Its grounded realism, intricate character development, and nuanced exploration of rebellion beyond laser blasts have left many yearning for more storytelling of similar depth and maturity. The success of Andor proves that Star Wars can thrive in the shadows, focusing on the ordinary individuals caught in the machinations of galactic powers and the slow burn of resistance against oppression. It has demonstrated that compelling story arcs don’t always require Jedi, Sith, or galaxy-ending stakes. Instead, a focus on political intrigue, espionage, and the human cost of conflict can be just as, if not more, captivating. Building upon this foundation, there’s a fertile ground of unexplored concepts ripe for development into television series that could capture the same level of critical acclaim and audience engagement as Andor.

Let’s delve into five concepts that could further enrich the Star Wars universe with compelling and sophisticated storytelling on the same level as Andor.

1) The Bureaucracy of the Empire

Imagine a series that delves deep into the inner workings of the Galactic Empire, not from the perspective of its military might, but through the lens of its vast and complex bureaucracy. This show could follow a diverse cast of characters within various Imperial departments – perhaps a dedicated but disillusioned records-keeper uncovering dangerous secrets, a sharp-witted political strategist navigating the treacherous hierarchies of Coruscant, or an ethical architect struggling with the moral implications of designing Imperial infrastructure on subjugated worlds. While Andor explored the consequences of blindly swearing allegiance to the Empire, particularly with Dedra Meero and Syril Karn, the Empire stood for over 20 years, with Dedra and Syril’s part only exploring the tail end of it.

The story arc could explore the everyday banality of evil, showcasing how seemingly innocuous administrative tasks contribute to the Empire’s oppressive regime. We could witness the internal power struggles, the corruption that festers within the system, and the quiet acts of defiance undertaken by those who still hold onto their conscience. Season 2, Episode 8 of Andor – “Welcome to the Rebellion” – gave tiny glimpses into these sorts of people who exist within the Imperial framework, such as the two workers who helped stall security from reaching Mon Mothma during her pivotal speech denouncing the Empire. This series could offer a fascinating and unsettling look at how totalitarianism functions on a systemic level, drawing parallels to real-world historical examples and providing a fresh perspective on the familiar Star Wars setting.

2) Tales From the Outer Rim Underworld

While we’ve glimpsed the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy and quite a few planets in the Outer Rim (including Tatooine), a series focused entirely on the Outer Rim could offer a gritty and morally ambiguous exploration of survival in a lawless frontier. This show could weave together the stories of smugglers, bounty hunters, crime lords, and the marginalized communities struggling to exist on the fringes of galactic society, far from the concerns of the Republic or the Empire. Potential planets explored could include the familiar, yet still rich with untold stories, such as Lothal in its post-liberation era, grappling with rebuilding and the lingering presence of criminal elements taking advantage of the power vacuum.

Each season or arc could focus on a different sector or planet, introducing a new cast of characters and their unique struggles for power, resources, and freedom. We could see the brutal realities of life outside the core worlds, the complex alliances and betrayals that define the underworld, and the constant threat of both Imperial encroachment and internal conflict. This concept allows for a diverse range of storytelling possibilities, from heist story arcs to tales of survival and the formation of unexpected bonds in a harsh environment.

3) Clone Wars: The Untold Stories of Anakin and Ahsoka

Drawing inspiration from the potent dynamic hinted at in Star Wars: Ahsoka, a series could delve into the more complex and morally gray missions undertaken by Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano during the Clone Wars; stories that fall outside the scope of the animated series. This show could explore the ethical dilemmas they faced, the clandestine operations they were involved in, and the growing disillusionment with the Republic and the Jedi Order that began to take root.

The story arc could focus on missions with significant political implications, undercover assignments requiring morally ambiguous choices, or the personal toll the constant warfare took on their relationship and their individual psyches. We could see Anakin grappling with the Jedi Code and his attachments, while Ahsoka navigates the stark reality of being a child soldier in the war. This approach would offer a more mature perspective on the Clone Wars, bridging the gap between the animated series and the darker undertones of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

4) The Jedi of the High Republic Era

Set centuries before the Skywalker saga, a series exploring the Jedi Order during the High Republic era could offer a fresh and optimistic perspective on the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy. With the High Republic novels and comics, the source material for a show set in this time period is sprawling. A show could delve into the intricacies of the Jedi at their zenith, showcasing their diverse roles as explorers, diplomats, and protectors of a thriving Republic. Audiences could witness the challenges they faced in charting new frontiers, mediating disputes between worlds, and confronting emerging threats to galactic stability, particularly the Nihil.

The story arc could focus on a specific Jedi Order outpost or a team of Jedi Knights and Masters undertaking complex missions across the Outer Rim. One such character from the novels who fits the bill and has untapped potential in live action is Jedi Knight Avar Kriss, who first debuted in Charles Soule’s novel Light of the Jedi. A series could explore Jedi relationships with the Republic Senate, the unique challenges of maintaining peace in a less-charted galaxy, and the philosophical debates within the Order itself as they grapple with new discoveries and evolving threats. This era offers a rich tapestry of unexplored lore that was only briefly touched upon in Star Wars: The Acolyte, allowing for compelling character development and intricate political intrigue against a backdrop of a more hopeful, yet still complex, galactic landscape.

5) Ezra Bridger’s Exile on Peridea

Following his heroic sacrifice in order to trap Grand Admiral Thrawn and liberate his beloved home planet of Lothal, as seen in Star Wars Rebels, a television series could explore Ezra Bridger’s solitary existence on the distant world of Peridea, offering a character-driven exploration of isolation, adaptation, and the lingering effects of trauma. This show could delve into the unique environment of Peridea, its native inhabitants, and the challenges Ezra faced in surviving and potentially finding a new purpose in a galaxy far removed from the rebellion he helped to ignite.

The story arc could focus on Ezra’s internal struggles as he grapples with the weight of his past, the loss of his found family and Master, and the uncertainty of his future. We could see his initial interactions with the indigenous life forms of Peridea – a relationship that was highly developed by the time he appeared in Ahsoka, the development of new skills and perspectives, and perhaps even the discovery of ancient secrets or forgotten Force traditions on this mysterious world. This concept provides an opportunity for deep character study within an alien landscape, exploring themes of resilience, self-discovery, and what it means to find peace in exile.