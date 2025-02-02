These 15 Movies Turn 20 Years Old in 2025

It’s hard to believe that 2005 was 20 years ago. A myriad of exceptional films across numerous genres released in 2005. Hilarious comedies like The 40 Year-Old Virgin and Wedding Crashers, coupled with genre-defining sci-fi/fantasy movies such as King Kong, War of the Worlds, and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith made 2005 a year to remember for cinema. In addition to Star Wars, other major franchises including Marvel, Harry Potter, and The Chronicles of Narnia came out with brand new titles. Over the course of the last 20 years, the best movies from 2005 are still commonly watched and talked about by audiences.

These 15 movies have now aged two entire decades since their release. Each one boasts memorable qualities that have kept them relevant and enjoyable for decades.

King Kong

Peter Jackson’s adaptation of King Kong remains the latest remake of the 1933 movie. Starring Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, and Andy Serkis, King Kong tells the timeless story of a group of filmmakers who travel to Skull Island, where they encounter the iconic giant gorilla and various other beasts. Jackson’s version of the story stands out thanks to its eye-catching special effects and spectacular action set pieces. Twenty years later, the movie still looks gorgeous even when compared to more recent visuals.

Batman Begins

The start of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins introduced Christian Bale as the titular caped hero, also known as Bruce Wayne. Batman’s status as a renowned comic book character, as well as Nolan’s prowess as a director, made the movie an instant success. Even though 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises were generally better received, Batman Begins has maintained its reputation as the emphatic commencement of the character’s best era on the big screen due to its exciting action scenes and enthralling origin story.

Brokeback Mountain

Even two decades after its release, Brokeback Mountain remains a first-rate drama and one of the most memorable LGBTQ+ movies. The performances from Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal as Ennis and Jack, two shepherds who share a secret romance, are still highly regarded. Director Ang Lee’s film was especially important in 2005, as there had not been many mainstream movies with gay romances at the time.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the fourth movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s popular book series. The film saw the returns of Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and many more. Director Mike Newell’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was extremely lucrative upon its release, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2005 with a global haul of $896 million. Given its belonging to a still-beloved franchise, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is a timeless movie. In fact, many people love to watch the Harry Potter movies around the holidays every year, cementing the franchise’s place in cinema history.

A History of Violence

David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence told a gripping tale about Viggo Mortensen’s Tom Stall, an ordinary man who kills two others in self defense and later finds his past life in organized crime uncovered. A thought-provoking narrative that questions whether violence is an inherent or learned behavior, A History of Violence succeeded in providing high entertainment value while ensuring that its message stays relevant for decades to come.

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

One of the earliest lead roles of comedy legend Steve Carell came in Judd Apatow’s The 40 Year-Old Virgin, which also featured Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, and Elizabeth Banks. With tons of laughs and an all-star cast, the movie has not aged at all over the last 20 years. Even for those who aren’t usually fans of comedy films, The 40 Year-Old Virgin is well worth a watch.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith completed the George Lucas-helmed prequel trilogy, thus finishing Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) transformation from a promising Jedi Knight to the infamous Sith Lord Darth Vader. Revenge of the Sith is commonly considered the best of the prequel movies and among the greatest titles of the entire Star Wars saga. The film’s dark themes, memorable moments, and imposing musical score make it a thrilling viewing experience that never gets old. Revenge of the Sith was 2005’s highest-grossing domestic release, bringing in around $380 million.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is a faithful and entertaining adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ 1950 novel. Directed by Andrew Adamson, the movie tells a tale of a group of orphaned children who travel through a wardrobe to discover a mythical land rife with turmoil. Narnia‘s adventurous and heartwarming narrative is perfect for audiences of all ages, making it a true timeless classic.

War of the Worlds

Steven Spielberg’s 2005 movie War of the Worlds is widely viewed as the greatest and most popular adaptation of the novel by H.G. Wells. Starring Tom Cruise in one of his iconic sci-fi roles, the film focuses on one man who strives to protect his loved ones while an alien invasion ravages the Earth. The perennial star’s lead performance, Spielberg’s superb direction, and the film’s thrilling action sequences make it hard to top. It’s easy to see why another War of the Worlds movie has not been attempted in last 20 years.

Fantastic Four

Marvel’s 2005 Fantastic Four movie marked the first of three eventual occasions that the popular comic book team appeared on the big screen. The main cast featured Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman; Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch; and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. The iconic villain Victor von Doom was portrayed by Julian McMahon. Although Fantastic Four, directed by Tim Story, was not well-received by critics or audiences, it still holds a special place in the hearts of die-hard Marvel Comics fans who adore the Fantastic Four. It may be worth a viewing as the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four: First Steps approaches.

Crash

The winner of Best Picture at the 2006 Oscars was none other than director Paul Haggis’ Crash. Headlined by Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock, and Thandiwe Newton, the film takes place in Los Angeles and follows several different individuals who experience racial-, gender-, and class-based struggles. Crash‘s story is gripping, emotional, and filled with stellar acting performances. The movie’s focus on social issues makes it still worthy of attention today.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A reimagining 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, based on Roald Dahl’s novel, Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory received critical praise similar to its predecessor. Freddie Highmore’s breakout role as a young Charlie Bucket, who visits Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory with his grandfather, was one of the movie’s highlights. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory‘s colorful and detailed production design also makes it appealing to view multiple times over the years.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Filmmaker Doug Liman’s 2005 rendition of Mr. & Mrs. Smith pit superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt against one another on-screen, as their characters — a married couple secretly working as assassins — receive orders to kill the other. Action, comedy, and romance combined to make Mr. & Mrs. Smith a standout film in 2005, and for many years later.

Munich

Steven Spielberg added another outstanding title to his legendary filmography with 2005’s Munich. The movie chronicles the real-life capture and murder of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany. With a cast including Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, and Ciarán Hinds, Munich illustrates thought-provoking politics and an engaging, albeit lengthy, narrative.

Wedding Crashers

The romantic comedy Wedding Crashers is still an all-time classic thanks to its star-studded cast and hilarious jokes. The plot of David Dobkin’s movie centers on two men who develop a habit of sneaking into weddings in search of romantic partners. Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper, and more feature in Wedding Crashers. One of the great comedies of the 21st century, the movie delivers laugh after laugh, making it a fun time worth reliving.

All of these titles are available to stream.



