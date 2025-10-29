Steven Spielberg’s Most Recent Sci-Fi Blockbuster Is Finally Returning to Streaming (And Has More Easter Eggs Than You Can Count)

Netflix is losing an all-time great Steven Spielberg movie this weekend, as November 1st will see Jurassic Park exit the streaming lineup and head over to Peacock. Fortunately, another Spielberg blockbuster is arriving to replace it, though this one is much more recent and a lot more divisive.

On November 1st, Netflix will add Ready Player One to its streaming lineup, which will mark the first time the film has been accessible on a major streaming service in quite some time. The 2018 sci-fi film, based on Ernest Cline’s bestselling novel, was an enormous hit when it was first released, earning nearly $608 million at the box office.

The big draw for Ready Player One is what also became perhaps its biggest criticism — the film is entrenched in previous pop culture touchstones. From Jason Vorhees to Back to the Future to Mechagodzilla, Ready Player One is steeped in already existing IP. That’s makes the “game” at the center of the story feel so realistic and enticing, but it also makes for a movie that feels like it can only get by on the merits of what has come before.

Regardless of your overall thoughts on Ready Player One, it’s hard to argue against its widespread success. It’s also worth noting that it’s the only outright sci-fi/action movie that Spielberg has made in some time. Those bigger genre films have been a staple of Spielberg’s career, but have been much rarer for him over the last 15-20 years. The 2011 animated movie The Adventures of Tintin was his last journey into those bigger genre adventures prior to Ready Player One. He hasn’t made another one since.

Coming Soon to Netflix

Ready Player One is going to bring a big sci-fi boost to Netflix’s lineup on November 1st, but it’s far from the only new movie joining the service that day. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles arriving on Netflix at the start of the month.

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka