Tubi Now Streaming One of the Biggest Movies of 2015

In 2015, Universal Pictures released what was easily one of the most anticipated biopics of one of the biggest rap groups of all time. The movie was a huge hit for the studio, earning an impressive 89% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and $201.6 million at the worldwide box office. Not bad for a film that was reportedly produced for a meager $28 million. More impressively, the movie earned $60.2 million domestically in its opening weekend alone, surpassing box office expectations and its budget without issue. Now, the film is finally available to stream on one of the free streaming platforms: Tubi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, what’s the movie in question? None other than Straight Outta Compton. The movie tells the story of the legendary rap group NWA as they emerge from the mean streets of Compton in the mid-1980s and revolutionize hip-hop culture with their music and tales about life in the hood. The film features an impressive cast of young talent that includes O’Shea Jackson Jr. as his father Ice Cube, Corey Hawkins as Dr. Dre, Jason Mitchell as Eazy-E, Neil Brown Jr. as DJ Yella, Aldis Hodge as MC Ren, Marlon Yates Jr. as D.O.C., and R. Marcus Taylor as Suge Knight.

The film hails from acclaimed director F. Gary Gray, who helmed the feature from a screenplay by Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff. The R-rated film won a few notable awards following its release, including the MTV Movie Award for Best True Story, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for O’Shea Jackson Jr., NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture 2016, and BET Award for Best Movie 2016. It was also nominated for Best Acting Ensemble at the 2016 Critics Choice Awards, Favorite Dramatic Movie at the 2016 Nominee People’s Choice Awards, and Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for Ice Cube, Matt Alvarez, F. Gary Gray, Dr. Dre, and Scott Bernstein at the 2016 PGA Awards.

At the time of its release, the movie had earned three big records by becoming the highest-grossing R-rated August opener with $60.2 million, topping the box office for three consecutive weeks, and becoming the highest-grossing movie from an African American director. Some of those records have since been beaten (the highest-grossing movie from an African American director is now Marvel Studios’ Black Panther), but they were still notable in 2015.

The movie is a mixture of fact and fiction, as is often the case with biopics, but the surviving members of NWA were heavily involved with the production of the movie. Dr. Dre and Ice Cube served as producers on the project. Along with their involvement, parts of the film were filmed on location in Compton and Watts to add to the authenticity of the film. Fans can now stream Straight Outta Compton on Tubi. The film is also available for rent through Apple TV, YouTube, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Google Play for $3.99.