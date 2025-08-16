10 Most Powerful Marvel Characters With Only One MCU Appearance, Ranked

On the cusp of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars arriving in theaters, it’s fun to look back at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what has led to this moment. While the entire slate that started way back with Iron Man in 2008 has been lauded over the years, there are plenty of threads and characters that have popped up only to disappear. A few of these have been understandable, since they are the major villains of their respective films and TV shows. Others have only gotten one appearance to this point, but could appear again in the future, with some guaranteed to come back at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the sake of this list, we’re not going to include any of the out-of-universe shenanigans like Marvel’s What If? on Disney+, even if there are parts that could be considered a piece of that MCU tapestry. That could always change, but keep in mind that we’re talking comics, and it is supposed to be fun.

But we’ve seen quite a lot of one-and-done characters to this point, and they’ve helped to establish the power rankings within the MCU. Some have pushed the limits higher, like the Celestials in The Eternals or Howard the Duck in his small scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy. We’ve seen the literal bedrock of the Marvel Universe down to a low-level humanoid alcoholic duck. We won’t be ducking on the low end with this list, but we will start at the bottom and work up to the strongest to date. Scroll down to see the power unfold, ranked, and be sure to disagree in the comments.

10) Man-Thing

Marvel

Ted Sallis, better known as Man-Thing, was introduced with Disney+’s Werewolf by Night special and even landed on Sakaar at some point, at least according to his bust’s presence among the Champions at the Grandmaster’s arena. He’s a recurring prisoner throughout the MCU, being locked up three times if we count Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Hydra uprising.

It lands at the base of this list because it seems that the MCU’s Man-Thing is almost indestructible. His body’s composition makes him able to slip through any hole, survive most physical attacks, and gives him superhuman strength and stamina. He also lands here due to his ability to detect emotions and his trans-reality powers that allow him to open portals. His sensitivity to emotions can cause him to secrete acid if he detects negative thoughts or emotions, making him a deadly force against evil.

9) Namor

Marvel

One of the MCU’s first mutants, Namor, was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a villain declaring war on Wakanda to protect his kingdom, Talokan. He demonstrates several powers on screen during his war on the African nation, and they place him firmly in the listing.

Namor can fly, breathe above and below the water, and has super everything. He can also use underwater telepathy, can speak several languages, and has had centuries to master physical combat. He’s strong enough to be a powerful hero or an Avengers-level villain for these reasons.

8) Xu Wenwu

Marvel

The power of the Ten Rings fuels this mythical villain from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, allowing him superhuman powers and much more as long as he’s wearing them. As a result, Xu Wenwu has existed since at least the Middle Ages and grew to become a mythical figure who conquered most of Asia under the banner of the Ten Rings. The power of his rings is seemingly derived from some of the same powers within the multiverse, to the point that they rival the Infinity Stones in sheer power. Once in Shang-Chi’s possession, we also see that they can defeat the Dweller-in-Darkness with one hit.

Xu Wenwu adds to his power with his physical mastery, knowledge, and experience beyond what most can achieve in one lifetime. As a human who ascends, he earns this spot on the list. With the Ten Rings, Xu Wenwu is possibly the strongest human in the MCU.

7) Cassandra Nova

Marvel

If Xu Wenwu is the strongest human, a competitor for the strongest mutant is Cassandra Nova. She’s the main villain in Deadpool & Wolverine and is an Omega-level mutant with powers similar to Charles Xavier, her twin brother. With no sense of duty to be benevolent, she has all of his powers with no incentive to hold back. She can regenerate herself with her telekinesis powers and can enter someone’s mind after initiating physical touch with them. She also has Paradox on her side, giving her access to the Time Variance Authority and more power within the Void.

On top of her powerful mutant powers, she has also acquired her gang and several tools from variants she has slaughtered in The Void. This includes a sling ring belonging to Doctor Strange that ended up in the void. This allows her to travel through different realities and take control of the Time Ripper after it is introduced in the climax.

6) Hela

Marvel

The third and oldest of Odin’s siblings, and the ruler of Hel in Asgardian lore, Hela made quite the impact with her MCU debut. Crushing Mjolnir in her hands, handily beating up Thor after he returns to Asgard. This comes after she’s summoned countless dead warriors, slaughtered the Warriors Three, and unleashed the giant wolf Fenris on Asgard.

Hela was also the first to wield Mjolnir in the MCU, which she lost after being banished. Even Odin was only able to banish her after binding her with his lifeforce. Once he died in Thor: Ragnarok, her imprisonment was undone, and she returned to claim the throne. With Odin dead, there was only one force she couldn’t defeat.

5) Surtur

Marvel

The mythic lord of Muspelheim was introduced at the opening of Ragnarok, taking Thor prisoner and outlining his powers if the Crown of Black Fire was combined with the Eternal Flame. The fire was left inside Odin’s vault and remained there until Thor and Loki decided to unleash the fire demon and fulfill his role in the Ragnarok myth.

Using the Twilight Sword, Surtur can lay waste to Asgard and destroy the realm, taking Hela’s life in the process. The Hulk almost screws up the plan for Thor by attacking the large fire demon. The last time we see him, he has thrust the sword into the heart of the city as it explodes.

4) The Grandmaster

Marvel

The ruler of Sakaar in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is seemingly still one of the strongest Elders of the Universe if we get more information in the future. But as it is, the Sakaar ruler is the host of the Contest of the Champions until he is eventually overthrown by his subjects after the events of Thor: Ragnarok. He is also the brother of the Collector, a fellow Elder of the Universe in the comics.

We have to assume he has some powers similar to his comic book counterpart, so that would be enough to land him on the list. He’s nowhere near the power of Galactus, but does have similar immunity to aging and other diseases. He can also apparently “will” the death of another being, while also showing the power to resurrect others despite the severity of their injuries. There isn’t a guarantee this transfers over to the MCU, but we’re considering him part of the cosmic pantheon.

3) Galactus

Marvel

One of the latest additions comes from The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the introduction of Galactus. Similar to his version from comics, he is fueled by the Power Cosmic and the galactic scales that help to direct his hunger. Galactus must feed on planets for sustenance and acts as a balancing force for the universe.

Galactus can bestow his powers onto any number of heralds, can survive in space without oxygen, and has other tools. He also has incredible strength and is so far the only character to almost hit a character out of the atmosphere and into space.

2) Mistress Death

Marvel

Introduced in Agatha All Along and played by Aubrey Plaza, this version of Mistress Death is somewhat different from the force of nature from Marvel Comics. Still, this is Death. She is a cosmic entity that holds firm over life and death in the universe. She can kill, resurrect, and tap into the infinite knowledge of the universe. While she’s not involved in the major cosmic happenings and universe-hopping, controlling life and death makes her one of the most powerful.

It should also be noted that the version of Death that portrays Rio Vadal in Agatha All Along is actually a step down in her powers. She only takes on a human form to deal with lesser beings, leading to her desire to kill Billy Maximoff and undo his second life. So she can get so much more powerful.

1) Arishem the Judge

Marvel

And finally, the strongest of the MCU’s one-time characters is Arishem the Judge. He is the prime Celestial, creator of the Sun, the Deviants, the Eternals, and the one who plants all of the Celestial seeds in their respective planets. Outside of the embodiment of Eternity in Love and Thunder, this is the closest the MCU gets to literal gods. He is also the closest we’ve gotten to the One Above All in the MCU.

Thanos with the full Infinity Gauntlet is likely the strongest being we’ve witnessed during the Infinity Saga, but he’s also not one-and-done. He’s also augmenting his power, whereas the Celestials are just naturally at their power levels and born that way. An anomaly versus a force of nature.

Do you agree with the ranking? Are there any strong one-timers in the MCU that deserved a spot over our choices? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll keep it in mind for the future.