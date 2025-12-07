Supergirl Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed (and It’s Soon)

As 2025 comes to a close, people are looking ahead to next year and putting together lists of their most anticipated movies of 2026. One of the most exciting films on the horizon is Supergirl, the next big-screen installment in the DC Universe franchise. Audiences got a taste of the new Kara Zor-El thanks to the character’s cameo at the end of Superman, setting the stage for what should be a wild and entertaining galactic adventure. Though Supergirl wrapped production back in the spring, audiences have yet to see footage from director Craig Gillespie’s film. That could be changing in the near future, as a release date for the first Supergirl trailer has seemingly been revealed.

According to a report from Daniel Richtman on Patreon (via Comic Book Movie), fans should see the first Supergirl trailer later this week. The planned rollout is identical to the first Superman trailer last year, as the preview will be unveiled at a special press event (which is apparently happening today, December 7th) before it’s posted online on Thursday, December 11th.

December Could Be a Huge Month for New Movie Trailers

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

Releasing the Supergirl trailer later this month makes sense. Not only is the film roughly six months away (meaning now is the right time to debut some kind of teaser), it’s a strategy that worked very well for Superman. The first Superman trailer quickly broke Warner Bros. and DC trailer views records, and the studio would like to make another big splash this holiday season. However, if speculation proves true, Supergirl won’t be the only high-profile title vying for attention this December. The impending release of Avatar: Fire and Ash could be a launch pad for new looks at several of 2026’s biggest blockbusters, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

While Supergirl is an anticipated 2026 release, The Odyssey and Doomsday are arguably bigger cinematic events, creating a scenario where Supergirl could be overshadowed by the other trailers. A case can be made that DC Studios would be better off waiting until after the December trailer rush to unveil the first look at Supergirl, but if it’s going to come out this month, this week is the smartest time to do it. By being first out of the gate, the Supergirl trailer would get to have the spotlight to itself for at least a little bit before the other heavy hitters arrive. And it would also be out in time to play in front of Avatar screenings, taking advantage of what should be one of the year’s highest-grossing films.

In all likelihood, the first Supergirl trailer will just be a teaser, establishing the general tone and broader story beats that the audience can expect. The film isn’t out until the summer, so there’s no need to be too aggressive in peeling the curtain back now. It will be interesting to see how much DC Studios is willing to reveal at this point. The focus will surely be on Milly Alcock’s performance as the titular heroine, emphasizing what should be an edgy and funny turn. Perhaps fans will also get a first look at Jason Momoa’s Lobo; the bounty hunter doesn’t have the biggest role in Supergirl, but Momoa’s involvement is one of the film’s most exciting aspects.

It’s been teased that Supergirl will address Superman‘s controversial Jor-El retcon, so that’s something else that could be featured in the Supergirl trailer. If DC wants to keep certain elements of the Supergirl plot under wraps for the time being, highlighting its story connections to a movie audiences are already familiar with could be a smart way to set up some of the basic narrative threads. Supergirl isn’t the only trailer this holiday season worth looking forward to, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about its debut.

