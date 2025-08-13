One of Superman’s Best Characters Stars in New DC Short (& You Can Watch It Now)

James Gunn’s Superman movie introduces a legion of characters to the rebooted DC Universe. Besides the new Man of Steel (David Corenswet), there’s intrepid Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), archvillain Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and super-foes like the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) of the Authority and imperfect Superman clone Ultraman (Corenswet in a dual role). There’s also the Justice Gang, a metahuman team that includes Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), a standout who is reportedly up for his own spinoff as is Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo).

But the first Superman spinoff has already arrived, and it features the best bad boy in the universe: Krypto the Superdog, the cape-clad super-pet of Supergirl (Milly Alcock) who is left in the care of her Kryptonian cousin in the film.

In Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle — a five-minute animated short included on the Superman special features on the digital, 4K, and Blu-ray versions — the flying dog gets himself in trouble pursuing a pigeon, only to fetch a school bus teetering precariously over the edge of a bridge.

Written and directed by Ryan Kramer (Looney Tunes Cartoons) and produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios, the star of the short is “definitely the Krypto you fall in love with in Superman,” Safran previously told ComicBook. “He’s a terrible dog.”

“We’ve got these cool little Krypto shorts that are so fun, man. I’ve been watching all of them,” added Gunn, who based Krypto on his rescue dog, Ozu. “He’s a terrible, terrible dog. It’s for families and it’s just really fun and goofy. It’s pretty cool.”

Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle will be included on the digital and home media releases, which also feature an hour-long Superman documentary, featurettes exploring Superman’s legacy, villain Lex Luthor, The Daily Planet staff, and the Justice Gang, plus a look at how animators brought the CG-animated dog to life in the special feature “Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born.” (A director’s commentary with Gunn, gag reel, and deleted scenes will be exclusive to the digital version.)

DC Studios’ Superman is available to own on digital on August 15, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 23.