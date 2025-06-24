10 DC Superhero Costumes That Are Better in the Movies

Despite rarely wanting any glory or attention, superheroes spend a lot of time thinking about what they’re going to wear. More serious characters like Batman try to scare their enemies, so they utilize darker colors to hide in the shadows, while public figures like Superman choose bright shades to give off a warm and friendly vibe. DC has plenty of characters in both camps, and given the publisher’s storied history, there are countless costumes to sift through. That’s a good thing because, when a character makes the jump to live-action, the creative team behind the project has so many outfits to draw inspiration from.

The costume design teams that work on DC movies are no joke, creating some of the most breathtaking outfits ever put on film. In fact, there are ten DC superhero costumes that run laps around their comic book counterparts.

1) Batman (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice has enough problems to fill the Bat-Sub, but the Dark Knight’s costume isn’t one of them. Zack Snyder’s design makes Batman more physically imposing than his predecessors, and it easily has the best live-action cowl. The large bat logo ties the whole thing together, driving home the idea that this version of Bruce Wayne has been around the block and won’t take crap from anyone.

2) Superman (Zack Snyder’s Justice League)

The original cut of Justice League puts Superman back in his blue and red suit, which is a letdown, given that the comic book story it draws inspiration from has him wear a black one. Zack Snyder’s Justice League sets things right, giving Clark a black and grey costume that demands attention. The Man of Steel looks incredible when he goes up against Steppenwolf, with his new attire proving that he’s never going to let a villain get the better of him again.

3) Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey)

Harley Quinn’s look in Suicide Squad is an improvement on her comic book costumes because it provides a modern spin. However, the character embraces her heroic side in Birds of Prey, and her new look reflects that. Director Cathy Yan gives Harley a unique design that shows just how ready she is to step out of the Joker’s shadow and be her own person, which apparently means buying lots of ribbon.

4) Hawkman (Black Adam)

Hawkman is a ridiculous character in the comic books, as he typically wears little more than a winged helmet and straps to keep his wings in place. Black Adam switches things up by giving Carter Hall his own set of armor, which looks great. Gold is never a bad option when putting a superhero costume together, and Hawkman gets his fair share of it in his DC Extended Universe debut.

5) Rorschach (Watchmen)

The costumes in Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen are products of their time. Zack Snyder’s adaptation of the comic book is aware of that, but it doesn’t change everything. The movie’s best decision is keeping the moving blot on Rorschach’s mask, allowing the character to convey emotion without having to show his face. The rest of Rorschach’s design also works, but it’s hard to look at anything else when the mask is that perfect.

6) Aquaman (Aquaman)

Aquaman is the butt of so many jokes because he talks to fish. It’s hard to make fun of the hero when Jason Momoa is the one doing the talking, however. The DCEU helps its aquatic hero out by giving him a fantastic design that takes the orange and green color scheme from the comics and enhances it by placing scales all over the suit. The result is so good that no one even thinks about cracking a joke when Aquaman shows up.

7) Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman)

Another DCEU hero that benefits from getting a solo movie is Diana Prince. While Wonder Woman has some great comic book costumes, her look in Patty Jenkins’ movie outdoes them all. The colors may not be all that bright, but they still stand out in the World War I setting, and all the work the movie does setting up Themyscira’s history makes the hero’s accessories feel like an extension of her.

8) Blue Beetle (Blue Beetle)

Blue Beetle, like Iron Man, dons a suit that provides him with a plethora of technological abilities. However, where the two characters differ is that Jaime Reyes has to battle against the AI inside his costume. Blue Beetle makes the titular hero’s costume really feel like its own character, and it looks great to boot. It’s a shame it only gets one appearance, but if Jaime shows up in James Gunn’s DC Universe, his look shouldn’t change.

9) Batman (The Batman)

Like Christopher Nolan before him, Matt Reeves takes a grounded approach with the Dark Knight in The Batman. Bruce Wayne is just a man with childhood trauma who puts on a suit with a bat logo on it. Reeves’ design is so different than Nolan’s, though, as it allows the hero to be mobile and, most importantly, move his neck. The logo being detachable is the best detail, making it feel like Batman has a rhyme or reason for every choice he makes.

10) Superman (Superman)

It seems wrong to put a suit that hasn’t officially appeared yet on the list of the best DC movie superhero costumes, but Gunn and Co. hit it out of the park with their first big design challenge. Superman is bringing the trunks back and doing it in style. The Man of Steel’s logo is also distinct and will surely serve as one of the most important symbols in the DCU.

Which of the costumes on this list is your favorite? Is there another one that you think deserves a spot? Let us know in the comments below!