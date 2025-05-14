I Think The Authority Should Be The Next DC Universe Movie (Because It Could Change The Franchise Forever)

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe is beginning to figure out what the franchise’s future is beyond Superman. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is in the middle of shooting for a June 2026 bow, while a solo Clayface feature is also gearing up for a 2026 launch. On the horizon are other previously announced projects like The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and a Teen Titans motion picture. Even with a Sgt. Rock movie shelved for now, the DC Universe is juggling lots of creative plates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, one production once announced as a critical part of the DC Universe’s Phase One arc, “Gods and Monsters”, has been on radio silence for years. The Authority, once boasted by Gunn as a “passion project,” has now been described by the same man as something that isn’t actively being worked on. That’s a shame, because I firmly believe The Authority could be a crucial project for the DC Universe if done right.

The Authority Could Redefine Who Gets to Headline DC Universe Films

Dc

So far, DC Universe movies are emphasizing very famous icons from DC Comics lore. Superman and Supergirl are the first two silver screen stars in this interconnected saga. Even September 2026’s Clayface, though starring a baddie that isn’t a household name, still comes from Batman lore. More obscure or troubled DC characters, like the Green Lanterns, Creature Commandos, or Peacemaker, are being firmly quartered off to HBO and Max streaming as of right now. The Authority, first created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch in May 1999, would certainly qualify as the latter type of DC characters.

This team of ragtag super-powered individuals who dish out justice through extreme means is so little-known that they haven’t even manifested in famous DC Comics cartoon shows or video games like Injustice. Ironically, that makes them perfect candidates to anchor a major DC Universe movie. The Authority is a collection of characters that mainstream audiences and comic book geeks alike could experience in the same fashion. It’s something novel and new that hasn’t been seen on the big screen before. Even Supergirl previously got a solo movie in the 1980s. The Authority, meanwhile, is uncharted cinematic territory.

If the DC Universe is going to really stand on its own, the movies (the most high-profile creative ventures for the franchise) are going to need to embrace characters beyond just the most famous DC Comics icons. It makes sense to repair the Superman and Green Lantern lore, but obscure superheroes also need their day in the sun. The Authority could be like this saga’s equivalent to Guardians of the Galaxy and enthrallingly remind audiences that anyone could headline a DC Universe motion picture, if it’s done right.

The Boys Shouldn’t Spell The End For The Authority

Amazon Prime Video

One reason Gunn said that the The Authority had gone on the backburner was struggles over figuring out how to make this movie different from The Boys. With this popular Amazon TV show’s depiction of grisly R-rated superheroes who aren’t bound by rules, how could The Authority compete? However, that kind of competition shouldn’t result in the movie’s demise. On the contrary, it should really just inspire further creativity in an Authority movie.

This DC Comics group existed before The Boys for seven whole years. Surely there’s material within this timeframe and beyond which could differentiate Jenny Sparks and company from Homelander’s super-powered crew. Plus, there has to be room in pop culture for multiple takes on the idea of a darker superhero team that delivers violent justice. We have endless cop, medical, and firefighter TV shows on the major broadcast networks. Surely, The Authority and The Boys could also co-exist.

DC

One key way to make sure The Authority does something new would be to let a really idiosyncratic filmmaker take on this material. Much like all the potential that existed in Ava DuVernay’s New Gods movie, or even James Gunn’s vision of the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Authority is a property where a talented director could leave a sizable footprint by adapting characters that have no pop culture precedent. There is no “legacy” to live up to, so a director could just follow their creative heart.

There are endless ways The Authority could be more than just another comic book movie based on DC characters. It could be a great big-budget tableau for a glorious director to run wild, not to mention a space where the DC Universe firmly declares that all characters are on the table to become movie stars. Let’s all hope that DC Studios eventually returns to this property and all its rich potential for cinematic magic.

Superman hits theaters on July 11th.