Sydney Sweeney’s Perfect DCU Casting As Power Girl Nailed In DC Art

New DC Universe fan art brings Sydney Sweeney into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted franchise as Power Girl. Following memorable performances in the likes of Euphoria, Anyone But You, The Handmaid’s Tale, The White Lotus, and more, Sydney Sweeney is celebrated as one of the most profitable and popular actors of her generation. This has made her a popular fan-casting choice for a variety of iconic superhero roles, both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the new DCU.

One of Sydney Sweeney’s possible roles has just been imagined in new concept art shared by @21xfour on Instagram. The art suggests that Sweeney would be perfect for the role of Power Girl in the DCU. In DC Comics, Power Girl is the Earth-2 counterpart of Kara Zor-El’s Supergirl, who is portrayed by Milly Alcock in Superman and other upcoming DCU projects, including her own solo Supergirl movie. After her disappointing appearance in Sony’s Madame Web in 2024, debuting as Power Girl in the DCU could offer Sweeney some much-needed superhero redemption.

How Would Power Girl Fit Into James Gunn’s DC Universe?

Power Girl made her first appearance in DC Comics back in 1976’s All Star Comics #58, where she introduces herself to the Justice Society of America as an alternate version of Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El. She becomes stranded on the primary Earth of DC Comics, and becomes acquainted with that world’s version of her cousin and her own counterpart. The introduction of both Superman (David Corenswet) and Supergirl (Milly Alcock) to the DCU starts to lay the foundations for Power Girl’s debut, and the exploration of new universes in the Peacemaker series make her appearance even more likely.

Peacemaker season 2 saw Christopher Smith (John Cena) and his team explore alternate realities thanks to the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. Upcoming DCU projects will continue to explore these alternate worlds, specifically that of Salvation, where Smith was exiled to by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). While Salvation will be revisited, presumably in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow movie, there are 100 total doors to alternate universes in the QUC, so another one of these could certainly be Earth-2. This creates the perfect opportunity for Power Girl and other alternate heroes to appear.

At 28-years-old, Sydney Sweeney would be a fantastic choice to portray Power Girl opposite 25-year-old Milly Alcock’s Supergirl. Sweeney has displayed the ability to take on a wide variety of roles, including the hardened and street-wise young woman. This fits the brief of Power Girl perfectly, who adopts a different moniker to Superman to separate herself from her cousin and become a more independent and more mature hero. The door is open for Power Girl to appear in Supergirl, Man of Tomorrow, or any number of other DCU projects, and we would love to see Sweeney in the role.

