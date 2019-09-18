Sylvester Stallone Celebrates “Rambo Day” Ahead of Movie’s Release

Happy Rambo Day! September 18th marks the official day to celebrate Sylvester Stallone‘s iconic character, John Rambo. In honor of Rambo: Last Blood‘s upcoming release, Stallone is encouraging people to celebrate Rambo today by using #RamboDay on social media. Lionsgate set up the official Rambo Day celebration and many cities all over the country participating. According to Collider, this includes the city of Los Angeles, which officially proclaimed September 18th as Rambo Day. Here’s a video Stallone posted to honor the event:

He also shared a photo of Rambo’s Certificate of Recognition from the city:

Some other Rambo Day festivities include “The World’s Greatest Rambo Fan” Challenge, which will award prizes and declare “The World’s Greatest Rambo Fan” based on videos of people doing Rambo impressions. Bowie, Arizona, which is the hometown of John Rambo, is also officially declaring today Rambo Day. Alamo Drafthouse theatres are also having a Rambo marathon today, and plan to donate $1 of every ticket sold to support Veterans.

Previously, Stallone spoke about what fans can expect from the new movie.

“Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” he added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way, he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you,” Stallone explained.

The film, which promises to be action-packed, is being directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th.