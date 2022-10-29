Taylor Swift Recalls "Nightmare" Audition for Les Misérables Opposite Eddie Redmayne

Taylor Swift may currently be reveling in the success of her new album, Midnights, but in a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the star is also looking back on a time when she was less than sparkling. In her appearance on the show, Swift recalled her audition for 2012's Les Misérables, an experience she recalled as a "nightmare" when it came to how she ended up looking for her screen test with Eddie Redmayne, who played Marius in the film. She explained that while she already knew she wasn't going to be cast in the film, she agreed to a screen test with Redmayne anyway and that's when things went awry.

"Basically, I was up for two roles — I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Eponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not a long time. I wasn't going to get the role," Swift said. "But they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favorite actors, and I thought, 'This isn't an experience I am going to get again in my life,' so I said yes."

She continued, "When I got there, they put me in full 19th century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, 'You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?' But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie, I didn't open my mouth to speak."

As it turns out, it wasn't exactly the best experience for Redmayne either who revealed that he was unaware of how the screen test was going to play out and he had eaten garlic just beforehand.

"My overriding memory of it is that I had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think was about my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion," Redmayne said.

What is Taylor Swift's next film role?

Swift can currently be seen in the film Amsterdam where she plays Liz Meekins. The film also stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, and more.

It has also been rumored that Swift is being considered for a villain in Cruella 2. There has been no official announcement or confirmation of any villain casting for the Cruella sequel at this time. The film is expected to begin filming sometime in 2023.

What do you think about Swift's "nightmare" audition? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!